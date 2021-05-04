Millville family suing McDonald's after finding feces on burger wrapper

A Millville family is alleging negligence after a McDonald's burger wrapper was found covered in feces in their takeout bag.
According to a suit filed in Cumberland County Superior Court last week, Andrew Ludwig went to the McDonald's at 1027 High St. with his daughter on Jan. 13. When they returned home to Amanda Bordois, Ludwig's wife, they began eating French fries out of the bag. When Ludwig's daughter reached for the burger, she discovered a brown substance on the wrapper with a "horrible" stench, the complaint said.
The family soon realized it was feces, and the fries they had just eaten were touching the wrapper.
The daughter immediately vomited and washed her hands, the complaint said. Bordois threw the food away and became nauseous.
The family tried to call the McDonald's multiple times with no answer, so they called the police, the complaint said.
Officer Kevin Gandy responded to the home and confirmed the wrapper was covered with feces. Gandy went to the McDonald's and informed manager Riqoberto Vega of the situation.
Attempts to contact the restaurant were unsuccessful.
Two days later, the Cumberland County Department of Health sent Inspecting Official Michael Falk to the restaurant, and he found a repeat violation of "handwashing conducted in a timely manner; prior to work, after the restroom, etc.," the complaint said. Falk also observed an employee handling cookline sausage without washing their hands.
The family is suing for negligence, strict liability, breach of the implied warrant of merchantability, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress.
A trial has been requested by the family's attorney, David Rock Castellani.
