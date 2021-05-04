Millville family suing McDonald's after finding feces on burger wrapper

A Millville family is alleging negligence after a McDonald's burger wrapper was found covered in feces in their takeout bag.

According to a suit filed in Cumberland County Superior Court last week, Andrew Ludwig went to the McDonald's at 1027 High St. with his daughter on Jan. 13. When they returned home to Amanda Bordois, Ludwig's wife, they began eating French fries out of the bag. When Ludwig's daughter reached for the burger, she discovered a brown substance on the wrapper with a "horrible" stench, the complaint said.

The family soon realized it was feces, and the fries they had just eaten were touching the wrapper.

The daughter immediately vomited and washed her hands, the complaint said. Bordois threw the food away and became nauseous.

The family tried to call the McDonald's multiple times with no answer, so they called the police, the complaint said.

Officer Kevin Gandy responded to the home and confirmed the wrapper was covered with feces. Gandy went to the McDonald's and informed manager Riqoberto Vega of the situation.

Attempts to contact the restaurant were unsuccessful.