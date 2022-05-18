Millville crash seriously injures motorcycle rider

MILLVILLE — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday, according to city police.
A Jeep Liberty was attempting to turn left at the intersection of East Broad Street and North 5th Street and collided with a Harley Davidson traveling east on East Broad Street. As a result of the initial collision, the Liberty struck a Jeep Renegade.
Police were dispatched to the scene responding to reports of the crash at around 4:49 p.m.
The motorcycle rider, a 24-year-old Vineland resident, was ejected off the motorcycle during the crash and was then flown to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The Jeep Liberty and Renegade drivers, a 35-year-old Millville resident and a 47-year-old Millville resident, respectively, were taken to Inspira hospital for evaluation, police said.
Those with any information about the incident are urged to contact Millville police at (856) 825-7010.
