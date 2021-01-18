Millville Code Blue warming shelters receives nearly $8,000 in donations

Since the M25 Initiative stopped providing operational support, the county gave roughly $23,000 to Millville, Bridgeton and Vineland, places with over 10 homeless in the population, to open warming shelters.

They also received donations of food and other supplies around Christmas time. Arrigo said clothing drives by local schools and organizations meant the homeless still had supplies if they were left on their own.

"We had a wish list of things and people donated. All of our guests now have a sleeping bag, they have a coat, shoes, gloves, hats. ... We've given so many supplies out," she said.

With the support of Millville Mayor Michael Santiago. Arrigo purchased discounted hotel rooms at the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites to use. However, the combination of lengthy durations of Code Blue alerts and high demand caused money to be tight.

Since the beginning of October, 46 nights have had low temperatures at or below freezing in Millville, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Despite the donations, Arrigo switched the shelter from the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites to the Trinity First Hope Center on 100 South 2nd St. A combination of cost and issues with some guests was the deciding factor.