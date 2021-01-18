Millville Code Blue warming shelters receives nearly $8,000 in donations

Those who are homeless or seeking a warm place to sleep at night received a boost from donors in recent weeks.
Denise Arrigo, Millville's Code Blue coordinator, who sets up warming shelters each time the forecasted low temperatures is 32 degrees, reported that nearly $8,000 in donations and a plethora of supplies were delivered following the publication of an article by The Press of Atlantic City. The article highlighted Arrigo's efforts to provide Code Blue sheltering in the first full winter since the M25 Initiative nonprofit, which used to operate shelters in Cumberland County, switched to financial grant only support.
"The donations have been wonderful, and we've invested quite a bit into our hotel bill. Unsolicited, people just mailing us checks. It's just amazing, yet, it's just one of the most difficult years to provide Code Blue sheltering just because of the circumstances," Arrigo said.
In January 2020, the New Jersey Legislature passed a law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, which altered when Code Blue alerts would be activated. What had been anytime the temperatures was forecasted to be below 25 degrees without precipitation and 32 degrees with precipitation became anytime the temperature reached 32 degrees, regardless of precipitation.
A previous Press analysis showed Code Blue warming shelters could expect to be opened about 99 times a year in Millville, over three times more frequently than in winter's past.
Since the M25 Initiative stopped providing operational support, the county gave roughly $23,000 to Millville, Bridgeton and Vineland, places with over 10 homeless in the population, to open warming shelters.
They also received donations of food and other supplies around Christmas time. Arrigo said clothing drives by local schools and organizations meant the homeless still had supplies if they were left on their own.
"We had a wish list of things and people donated. All of our guests now have a sleeping bag, they have a coat, shoes, gloves, hats. ... We've given so many supplies out," she said.
With the support of Millville Mayor Michael Santiago. Arrigo purchased discounted hotel rooms at the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites to use. However, the combination of lengthy durations of Code Blue alerts and high demand caused money to be tight.
Since the beginning of October, 46 nights have had low temperatures at or below freezing in Millville, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Despite the donations, Arrigo switched the shelter from the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites to the Trinity First Hope Center on 100 South 2nd St. A combination of cost and issues with some guests was the deciding factor.
"We've been very blessed with donations, but even at that, our money will run out paying the hotel bills," Arrigo said.
As a result, the guest list has been cut from roughly 24 to 14 guests, possibly 16, according to Sara Williams, homeless services coordinator for Cumberland County Human Services. Guests are being asked to register at Care and Share Meals, also located at the center, the day a Code Blue is declared.
People wishing to donate can go to darrigo@m25initiative.org. Arrigo also said that a paid job is available for those looking for work at the shelter overnight.
