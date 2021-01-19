Millville Code Blue warming shelters receives nearly $10,000 in donations

Story Update: An additional $2,000 donation came into the Millville Code Blue organization, now bringing the total donations to nearly $10,000. The original story is below.

Those who are homeless or seeking a warm place to sleep at night received a boost from donors in recent weeks.

Denise Arrigo, Millville’s Code Blue coordinator, who sets up warming shelters each time the forecasted low temperatures is 32 degrees, reported that nearly $8,000 in donations and a plethora of supplies were delivered following the publication of an article by The Press of Atlantic City. The article highlighted Arrigo’s efforts to provide Code Blue sheltering in the first full winter since the M25 Initiative nonprofit, which used to operate shelters in Cumberland County, switched to financial grant only support.

“The donations have been wonderful, and we’ve invested quite a bit into our hotel bill. Unsolicited, people just mailing us checks. It’s just amazing, yet, it’s just one of the most difficult years to provide Code Blue sheltering just because of the circumstances,” Arrigo said.

In January 2020, the New Jersey Legislature passed a law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, which altered when Code Blue alerts would be activated.