Millville church gives back through nonprofit born from pandemic

MILLVILLE — Like every year, members of First United Methodist Church deliver hot meals on Thanksgiving. The meals are delivered to families at local high-rises, while the homeless come and have their meal inside the church.

About 70 people would show up to eat Thanksgiving dinner inside, but the operation is a little different this year.

The church, which has been giving out hot meals on the holiday for more than 20 years, typically would drop off the meals in a community room at the high-rises. This year, volunteers dropped off meals door to door, about 275 to be exact.

Inside the church were long folding tables. Only two people could sit at each table, one on each end. They were allotted 20 minutes to eat and use the bathroom before leaving. Afterward, volunteers cleaned and sanitized the tables and chairs and set up for the next group to come in. Eight people showed up to the first seating, which left plenty of room for social distancing.

The homeless also received a meal to go so they would have something to eat later, as well as a bag of necessities such as socks, wipes, tissues, hand lotion, bandages and hand sanitizer.

Jack Fosvenner, associate pastor of the church, only expected about 20 homeless people to show up this year.