Millville church gives back through nonprofit born from pandemic

MILLVILLE — Like every year, members of First United Methodist Church deliver hot meals on Thanksgiving. The meals are delivered to families at local high-rises, while the homeless come and have their meal inside the church.
About 70 people would show up to eat Thanksgiving dinner inside, but the operation is a little different this year.
The church, which has been giving out hot meals on the holiday for more than 20 years, typically would drop off the meals in a community room at the high-rises. This year, volunteers dropped off meals door to door, about 275 to be exact.
Inside the church were long folding tables. Only two people could sit at each table, one on each end. They were allotted 20 minutes to eat and use the bathroom before leaving. Afterward, volunteers cleaned and sanitized the tables and chairs and set up for the next group to come in. Eight people showed up to the first seating, which left plenty of room for social distancing.
The homeless also received a meal to go so they would have something to eat later, as well as a bag of necessities such as socks, wipes, tissues, hand lotion, bandages and hand sanitizer.
Jack Fosvenner, associate pastor of the church, only expected about 20 homeless people to show up this year.
“For anybody else that needs a meal during this time and they're not homeless, we just give (the meal) out at the door,” Fosvenner said. “It works well, but it’s not what we really want. We want it to be more personal, but it’s what we have to deal with.”
Every person who came inside to eat had their temperature checked and signed a form saying they weren’t experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms.
“The homeless can go hang out at McDonald's, they can hang out at Wendy's, they can hang out in the library, but COVID hit and everybody shut down. To get served going through McDonald's you have to have a car. You can't ride your bike through the drive-thru, so they had no place to go,” Fosvenner said.
That’s how Care and Share, an organization through the church that serves up hot meals, was born.
The organization was started March 23.
“It’s a very specific date,” said Cindi Cooke, one of the founders of Care and Share. “We did not have a soup kitchen here when the governor shut everything down, and I received a phone call from one of our homeless people.”
That person was kicked out of where they were staying because someone in the home had a fever, Cooke recalled. They tried to go to a fast food restaurant, but it was closed due to the pandemic.
That night, Cooke made the person sandwiches.
By March 23, volunteers were assembled to make meals for those in need.
“We started by giving them the meals out from the hood of my car in the library parking lot,” Cooke said. “Within a week, the pastor gave us permission to come in (the church).
“This is for the people that have no place to cook their food,” she added. “Right now, everybody else would eat their meals at home. These people would have to take their meals and go sit in a tent.”
And they don’t just serve on Thanksgiving. Care and Share serves hot meals Monday through Saturday at First United. On Sundays, different churches come in, prepare and give out food as well, Fosvenner said.
Last week, Care and Share gave out 382 meals.
“For me, this is amazing,” Cooke said.
Nov. 26 is the anniversary of a loved one’s death for Cooke. Instead of sitting home, she was happy to be at the church, giving back.
“COVID saved me,” she said. “It gave me something to do instead of sitting home.”
Fosvenner said so many organizations and community members have donated food to the church that there’s no shortage in sight.
“I'm getting stuff from giveaways and I’m going to different places that people would need it and they're saying, ‘No, I don't have room because I already have it,’” he said.
That’s happened more than once, he said.
“We’re blessed that God has been able to meet the needs for us to give back to others,” he said. “It just seems like this year is raining food.”
Barnegat school transportation team delivers meals for Thanksgiving
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Members of the school district’s Transportation Department added a few special stops to their routes this week to drop off full holiday dinners to 16 families in the township. Each family received a turkey, potatoes, gravy, cranberries, pies, plates and napkins. All of the food was donated and assembled by the transportation staff, who received help from the Bayside Chapel, which donated its excess dinners to the cause.
“We wanted to do something special to help the families who are struggling this year,” said Lisa Vargas, transportation director for the district. “It was a blessing to see the outpouring of generosity. I’m always proud of our team, but to see everyone come together to help make the holiday special for some of our families helps remind me of everything we have to be thankful for this year.”
