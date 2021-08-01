Millville arson dog wins national award

Hansel, a 4-year-old arson dog with the Millville Fire Department, was named the nation's Law Enforcement and Detection Dog of the Year in the American Humane Hero Dog competition. More than a million votes were cast by a celebrity panel and animal lovers across the country over the past few months.
The highly trained pit bull won his category and will advance with six other canines to the finals of the 11th annual 2021 Hero Dog Awards, sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation and scheduled to be broadcast this fall as a two-hour special on Hallmark Drama.
Millville Fire Marshal Tyler Van Leer, Hansel’s handler for just over a year, said he knew the pup was special from the start.
Hansel was seized from an alleged dog-fighting ring in Ontario, Canada, when he was 7 months old. He and 20 other pit bulls were slated for euthanasia. After a two-year battle with the Ontario courts, Hansel was transferred to the Dogs Playing for Life shelter in Florida. Throw Away Dogs project was then notified of a potential working dog candidate for their program. Van Leer said the Millville Fire Department was looking for an accelerant detection K-9, and Hansel was a perfect fit.
The two went through 16 weeks of scent training and were later certified as an arson detection team. Van Leer believes Hansel is the first pit bull certified in accelerant detection in the United States and can recognize 14 different ignitable liquid odors.
“We are the super dynamic duo. He’s definitely making a positive impact in the community,” said Van Leer, who added Hansel has more than 1,600 followers on Instagram and a pretty strong Facebook following as well.
Hansel and another Millville dog, Cole, a 4-year-old deaf therapy dog, were the only two canines representing South Jersey in the competition this year, and both had advanced as semifinalists. Now, Hansel will vie for the top spot. Animal lovers are invited to help choose the winner by voting online for their favorites once a day through Sept. 7.
“We congratulate K-9 Hansel and all of this year’s fabulous finalists for their outstanding courage and compassion,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO, in a news release. “Now, the public and our blue-ribbon panel of animal experts and celebrity animal lovers have an extraordinarily tough task ahead of them in deciding who the nation’s top dog will be. We wish all of these heroic hounds the best of luck.”
For more information about the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, sponsorships and tickets to the Nov. 12 gala in Palm Beach, Florida, call 800-227-4645.
Contact: 609-272-7295
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.