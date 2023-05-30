Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MILLVILLE — The Holly City Development Corp. has been awarded $985,000 to support revitalization in center city, the nonprofit agency said Tuesday.

The grant from the state Department of Community Affairs’ Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program includes $200,000 from OceanFirst Bank and $190,000 from BDGS Inc., the real estate development arm of construction firm Stanker & Galetto in Vineland. Another $595,000 was awarded to HCDC through NRTC’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

NRTC offers businesses a 100% tax credit against various state taxes. Credits are provided to businesses that invest in the revitalization of low- and moderate-income neighborhoods in eligible cities.

“Directing tax dollars through the NRTC is a very practical way to support long-term investment in the City of Millville,” Ethan Byler, president of BDGS and executive vice president of Stanker & Galetto, said in a statement. “The outstanding efforts of Holly City Development Corp. are building a meaningful foundation for continued private investment in the community.”

To become eligible for the most recent round of NRTC funding, HCDC submitted a 10-year comprehensive neighborhood plan. The process was guided by a steering committee of 21 members. HCDC will use the funding for design and pre-development of key properties, small business assistance, neighborhood improvements and activities, and job training through internships with local business partners, HCDC said in a news release.

HCDC Executive Director Heather Santoro said previous NRTC funding has gone toward the expansion of the Millville Public Library, the Rowan College of South Jersey Arts and Innovation Center, the CompleteCare facility and the Creative Enterprise Center.

HCDC has also used NRTC funding to rehabilitate homes, establish a community garden at Fourth and Vine streets and administer Playstreets, a yearly, six-week summer program for children, the agency said.

This latest grant brings the total HCDC has invested in center city’s revitalization through NRTC to over $4.45 million since 2014, the agency said.