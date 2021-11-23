Millions more expected to travel this holiday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Carolyn Rosa was headed to Orlando, Florida, to visit her daughter for Thanksgiving. Concerned about beating the holiday travel surge, she and her family left Friday afternoon from Atlantic City International Airport.
With air traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday expected to approach pre-pandemic levels, travelers are likely considering their plans with some dread after a recent spate of canceled flights, but U.S. airlines say they’re prepared.
The American Automobile Association predicts that 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving, a 13% increase from 2020. This would be the highest single-year travel increase since 2005, according to AAA, a nonprofit travel group.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the traditional peak travel days for the holiday are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, said Airport Director Tim Kroll.
The approximately 16,500 passengers expected to come through the airport for Thanksgiving week this year is an increase of over 80% compared to 2020, Kroll said, and the airport is ready to handle the added volume.
“We are extremely excited to see such an increase in passengers for the Thanksgiving week this year as compared to last,” he said.
At the airport, Rosa, of Vineland, was happy her family had decided to catch an early flight.
“COVID has definitely made things harder for us to travel, but we did good by getting a head start this year,” Rosa said. “We scheduled to fly this week because the airports are overcrowded the week of a holiday and now that we’re in a pandemic, it makes it all that more difficult.”
Nationally, roughly 2 million people a day are projected to fly from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28, according to the Transportation Security Administration, with the potential for some days to exceed that average dramatically. Passenger traffic for the last five days of that period would be just 9% below 2019, before the pandemic hit, according to AAA.
The number of flight passengers is expected to rebound this season to pre-COVID levels, but U.S. Transportation Security Administration Administrator David Pekoske said he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally the year’s busiest travel period.
Still, weather and typical holiday travel snags area always possible. Also, there are other reasons to be particularly wary this year.
The nationwide labor shortage and tight staffing that’s lingered from the depths of the pandemic have left many airport employees and flight crews stressed from working heavy overtime. Airline workers also have had to contend with a spate of belligerent passengers amid the pandemic.
Also, the busy run-up to the holiday coincides with a Nov. 22 deadline for federal workers, which includes airport security screeners, to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Many Transportation Security Administration officers haven’t gotten the shots, according to Hydrick Thomas, president of the American Federation of Government Employees union division that represents frontline TSA workers.
The agency, which has just completed a hiring surge, and the union said they don’t anticipate disruptions. Federal guidelines allow for gradual measures to ensure vaccination compliance so there won’t be mass firings during Thanksgiving week or immediately after, the TSA said.
The public’s approach may be different this year compared to last, as the pandemic drags on. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even if one is vaccinated, one should wear a mask indoors while in substantial or high-transmission areas to maximize protection and prevent spreading the disease to others.
One thing to consider when deciding whether to travel by car or plane is the price of gas. The average price per gallon nationwide is $3.40, compared with $2.10 in November 2020, per AAA.
In addition, airfares are seeing a 27.3% less cost per ticket this year, averaging $132. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are still the most expensive and busiest air travel days, with the Monday before being the lightest.
According to a poll by Rent.com, 86% of respondents said they were going to be spending the holidays with family or friends.
In-person gatherings for Thanksgiving are projected to be up to 72.9% compared with 48.9% last year. For Christmas, 2021 projected gatherings are showing to be up 74.1% compared with 51.7% in 2020.
Fourteen percent will be celebrating alone, according to the survey.
Bunny and Richard Rixey, a couple from Cape May Court House, said they have flown about 10 times since the pandemic has began. The couple is in the process of moving to Fort Myers, Florida.
“Flying has been pretty easy for us over the last year, but we know how hectic things are going to get over the next week so we are really trying to avoid the holiday travel,” said Richard, who also was at the airport Friday. “We give our thanks to Spirit Airlines because they’ve made traveling during the pandemic much easier for us.”
Press wire services contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.