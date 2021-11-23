Millions more expected plan to travel this holiday weekend

“COVID has definitely made things harder for us to travel, but we did good by getting a head start this year,” Rosa said. “We scheduled to fly this week because the airports are overcrowded the week of a holiday and now that we’re in a pandemic, it makes it all that more difficult.”

Nationally, roughly 2 million people a day are projected to fly from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28, according to the Transportation Security Administration, with the potential for some days to exceed that average dramatically. Passenger traffic for the last five days of that period would be just 9% below 2019, before the pandemic hit, according to AAA.

The number of flight passengers is expected to rebound this season to pre-COVID levels, but U.S. Transportation Security Administration Administrator David Pekoske said he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally the year’s busiest travel period.

Still, weather and typical holiday travel snags area always possible. Also, there are other reasons to be particularly wary this year.

The nationwide labor shortage and tight staffing that’s lingered from the depths of the pandemic have left many airport employees and flight crews stressed from working heavy overtime. Airline workers also have had to contend with a spate of belligerent passengers amid the pandemic.