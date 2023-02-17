LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Delaware River and Bay Authority has outlined plans for more than $200 million in capital spending for 2023, including funding for the Cape May Airport and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

The bi-state agency approved its 2023 Capital Improvement Program and a five-year plan at a recent meeting in New Castle, Delaware, DRBA officials said Thursday. Plans call for $174.7 million in authority spending helped by $33.3 million in federal, state and local grant money.

The plans outline millions of dollars in spending on airports and on the ferry service connecting New Jersey and Delaware, as well as work on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

“Just like the rest of the country, the DRBA is challenged by its aging infrastructure — bridges built in 1951 and 1968, ferry vessels launched in the 1970s, and airports dating from World War II,” said Vincent Meconi, chief operations officer for the DRBA.

He described the Capital Improvement Program as the authority’s largest ever, and called it a necessary investment.

“The authority will continue to invest in the Delaware Memorial Bridge, Cape May-Lewes Ferry and our five regional aviation facilities for the benefit of our customers,” Meconi said.

The DRBA’s money comes primarily from tolls on the Delaware Memorial Bridge and other fees. It does not use tax money from either state.

In the longer term, the approved five-year plan contains close to 100 capital projects and is expected to total about $604.5 million, including some grant money, DRBA officials said.

One of the biggest costs this year will be new decking for one of the two spans over the Delaware from Salem County, collectively known as the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Two inches of deck will be removed and replaced with new materials, at an estimated cost of $52 million this year and millions of dollars more in the future. The first phase was completed last year.

New structures to protect the bridges from ship collisions are set to cost $26 million this year and $39.5 million in the years to come, and deck repairs, painting and other improvements are set to add millions of dollars more.

For the ferry, the approved plan includes a step toward new vessels for the fleet, including the design of new vessels.

According to DRBA officials, that is expected to cost more than $1 million this year, and $5 million in the years to come.

Once the design is completed, a new vessel for the fleet is estimated to cost around $73 million. The plan envisions replacing one of the three ferries, and starting work on a second replacement ferry, with a long-term cost estimate of $99.7 million, with hopes of $10 million in grant money to help cover the costs.

In the meantime, updates to the existing ferries are estimated at $11.66 million this year, including dry-docking the vessels, buying new lifesaving equipment and safety upgrades, along with other work.

In the long term, that project is estimated to cost an additional $39 million.

The DRBA report shows $1.5 million from New Jersey’s Department of Transportation helping improvements to the ferry terminal at the New Jersey side of the route, on the Cape May Canal in Lower Township. That work is expected to cost the DRBA $5.8 million in 2013 and the same amount again in the long term.

The plan also includes millions for the Lewes, Delaware facility.

The Cape May County Airport, operated by the DRBA under a long-term agreement with Cape May County, will also see work under the plan, including the taxiway used by airplanes.

There are also two new buildings included in the plans.

“Cape May County is investing significant funds in the development of a new airport entrance at Hornet Road and this project provides for the planning, design, and construction of a new terminal facility at the end of Hornet Road immediately adjacent to the airport’s current FBO (fixed base operator) and fueling facilities,” reads a statement from the DRBA. “This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $7.4 million in 2023. The project is cost shared in the amount of approximately $250,000 by the Cape May County.”

The plan also includes more than $3 million for a new light industrial building at the airport, citing increasing demand. That includes $1.8 million in spending this year, on top of two previous multi-tenant buildings by the DRBA at the airport.

The airport was the focus of redevelopment efforts for years. Once the site of multiple industries, the airport had fallen on hard times, with multiple vacant buildings.

Today, the site it home to a successful brewing company and multiple other businesses, as well as the Lower Township Public Safety Building and Cape May County’s dispatch center.

In 2018, the county approved $2.3 million to demolish the long-abandoned Everlon Building, a 185,000 square-foot behemoth originally built in 1971.