Million-dollar lottery won in Atlantic City

A million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in Atlantic City, a Wednesday report from the New Jersey Lottery said.
The second-tier, prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was one of two sold Tuesday. It was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1500 Pacific Ave. The other ticket was sold in Somerset County.
As of Wednesday, the Mega Millions jackpot was at $970 million.
It is the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history and third-largest in U.S. lottery history. The next drawing will be Friday.
Lottery players had another shot at a giant jackpot Wednesday night as a $730 million Powerball prize was on the line. The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever.
Pete Manes has dreams of year-round warmth and sunny beaches.
It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.
No one has won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.
The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million and for Powerball would be $546 million.
Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states take a cut as well.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
