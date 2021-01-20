Million-dollar lottery won in Atlantic City

A million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in Atlantic City, a Wednesday report from the New Jersey Lottery said.

The second-tier, prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was one of two sold Tuesday. It was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1500 Pacific Ave. The other ticket was sold in Somerset County.

As of Wednesday, the Mega Millions jackpot was at $970 million.

It is the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history and third-largest in U.S. lottery history. The next drawing will be Friday.

Lottery players had another shot at a giant jackpot Wednesday night as a $730 million Powerball prize was on the line. The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever.

It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

No one has won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.