Million-dollar fishing tournament coming to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Hall of Fame football coach Jimmy Johnson is bringing his annual fishing tournament to the resort.

The "Quest for the Ring" Championship Fishing Week will be held July 12-17 at Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The grand prize will start at $1 million for teams, but it will increase by $200,000 for every additional 15 boats past 85. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, traditionally holds the tournament every March.

"The best wasn’t the Super Bowl, the best was not University of Miami, the best is right now," Johnson said during last year's closing awards ceremony. "We continue to grow each year, and I am thrilled to expand our exciting and competitive fishing tournament week up to one of my favorite destinations, Atlantic City, New Jersey. We look forward to seeing everyone in July, and remember, it's all about the ring."

Parties will be held every night during the tournament. Entry starts at $5,000.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Fish Hard Events to bring this world-class event to our seaside destination," Meet AC President and CEO Larry Sieg said in a news release. "We are well positioned to host these type of outdoor sporting events that encourage new visitation and increase economic impact to our destination."

For more information, visit questfortheringac.com or call 305-255-3500.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

