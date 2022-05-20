Mill Road detours in Absecon to resume next week

ABSECON — Detours on Mill Road will continue next week, weather permitting, while crews finish roadwork.
The first detour will take effect Monday between Ohio and Westcoat Road between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for guiderail work and manhole resets. Local traffic must use the construction zone's Ohio Avenue entrance, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
Eastbound traffic onto Mill Road from Westcoat Road will not be permitted. A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place for local traffic between California Avenue and Westcoat Road, the county said in a news release.
Tuesday's detour, between Ohio and California avenues, in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., will limit northbound traffic to locals only while eastbound traffic from Westcoat is diverted, officials said.
Wednesday through Friday, a detour will be in effect between Ohio and California avenues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for additional guiderail work. Drivers should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, officials said.
Locals-only traffic between Ohio Avenue and Westcoat Road Wednesday through Friday must use the construction zone's Ohio Avenue entrance. Eastbound traffic onto Mill Road from Westcoat Road will not be permitted, officials said.
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect for local traffic between California Avenue and Westcoat Road, officials said.
