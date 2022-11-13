Mill Road detour in Egg Harbor Township to be lifted, and other traffic advisories

Atlantic County has issued the following traffic advisories for this week. Most work is weather permitting:

Ventnor

From 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, a detour will be in effect on Ventnor Avenue between Portland and South Swarthmore avenues for work related to an ongoing signalization project.

From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a full detour will be in place on Ventnor Avenue between Portland and Troy avenues, and at Ventnor and Jerome avenues in neighboring Margate.

Egg Harbor Township

The eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads remains closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day. The detour is expected to be permanently lifted as of 3 p.m. Friday.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion will be closed, with a detour in place. Access to Patcong Road will be available with police assistance.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.

Motorists are advised to follow posted detours and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.