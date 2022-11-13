 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mill Road detour in Egg Harbor Township to be lifted, and other traffic advisories

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic icon

Like most major cities, Paris suffers badly from traffic congestion.

Atlantic County has issued the following traffic advisories for this week. Most work is weather permitting:

Ventnor

From 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, a detour will be in effect on Ventnor Avenue between Portland and South Swarthmore avenues for work related to an ongoing signalization project.

From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a full detour will be in place on Ventnor Avenue between Portland and Troy avenues, and at Ventnor and Jerome avenues in neighboring Margate.

Egg Harbor Township

The eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads remains closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day. The detour is expected to be permanently lifted as of 3 p.m. Friday.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion will be closed, with a detour in place. Access to Patcong Road will be available with police assistance.

People are also reading…

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.

Motorists are advised to follow posted detours and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News