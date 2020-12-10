Mill Road in Absecon to be closed through Friday

ABSECON — Two nights of overnight closings on Mill Road and the White Horse Pike began Thursday as part of an intersection improvement project, the state Department of Transportation said.
From 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, contractor South State Inc. of Bridgeton is scheduled to close and detour Mill Road in both directions near the pike, the DOT said in a news release.
Two lanes also will be closed in each direction on the pike, with at least one lane of traffic maintained in each direction at all times.
The closings will allow the contractor to resurface the intersection.
Motorists traveling on Mill Road north toward the intersection will be directed to turn right on Ohio Avenue, then turn left onto New Road North, then turn left onto New Jersey Avenue back to Mill.
Motorists traveling on Mill Road south toward the intersection will be directed to turn left onto New Jersey Avenue, then turn right onto New Road South, then turn right onto Ohio Avenue back to Mill.
The $1 million federally funded project will provide vehicular and pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection, the DOT said. The improvements include restriping both roads to reduce congestion and improve safety, as well as the installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps, improved crosswalks and roadway lighting, new signal poles, mast arms, LED traffic signal heads, pedestrian signals, push buttons and highway signage.
Variable message signs are being used to provide advance notification to motorists of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work, the DOT said. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
