Mike Yeager appointed to Cape May City Council, replaces Chris Bezaire

CAPE MAY — City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mike Yeager to fill the seat vacated by Chris Bezaire, who stepped down this month as calls for his resignation intensified.

Yeager will serve until the 2022 election, according to Mayor Zach Mullock, who congratulated Yeager on the appointment.

“I think he can really be an asset to the city, especially in our finance department,” Mullock said during the meeting.

Yeager serves on the city Planning Board and is a member of the Cape May Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee, created in 2020 to find new revenue sources, advise on taxation and help with city planning.

Yeager was not at the council meeting and could not immediately be contacted. Mullock expects him to take the oath of office Monday. He said the new council member will need to be sworn in within 30 days of Bezaire’s resignation, which will expire before the next council meeting.

A few people were interested in the post, Mullock said. Several members of council suggested Yeager.

“He took a little convincing,” Mullock said.

