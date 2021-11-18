Mike Yeager appointed to Cape May City Council, replaces Chris Bezaire

CAPE MAY — City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mike Yeager to fill the seat vacated by Chris Bezaire, who stepped down this month as calls for his resignation intensified.
Yeager will serve until the 2022 election, according to Mayor Zach Mullock, who congratulated Yeager on the appointment.
“I think he can really be an asset to the city, especially in our finance department,” Mullock said during the meeting.
Yeager serves on the city Planning Board and is a member of the Cape May Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee, created in 2020 to find new revenue sources, advise on taxation and help with city planning.
Yeager was not at the council meeting and could not immediately be contacted. Mullock expects him to take the oath of office Monday. He said the new council member will need to be sworn in within 30 days of Bezaire’s resignation, which will expire before the next council meeting.
A few people were interested in the post, Mullock said. Several members of council suggested Yeager.
“He took a little convincing,” Mullock said.
To avoid violating the Open Public Meetings Act, which mandates that city business conducted by a quorum of the governing body only take place in a public meeting, Mullock said he could not meet with more than one council member about the appointment at a time. He said he spoke with members by phone one at a time.
“I see it as part of my role as mayor to build consensus,” Mullock said.
Yeager’s was the only name discussed at the meeting this week.
“Mike is a businessman with both corporate and family business experience,” Mullock wrote in announcing the appointment on his Facebook page. Yeager has a master's degree in business and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, and has led the finance committee for the Corinthian Yacht Club.
“Besides his credentials, Mike Yeager is just a heck of a nice guy, and I’m excited to have him up here with us,” Mullock said at the meeting.
Yeager’s wife, Debbie, is a member of the Cape May Garden Club.
“Most importantly, both Mike and Debbie love Cape May and are simply very nice people,” wrote Mullock in his social media post, thanking them both for serving the community.
Bezaire won his first term on council in November 2020, taking office in January. Even before the vote, rumors and accusations swirled in town and on social media. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office began an investigation in the spring, in cooperation with the Middle Township Police Department, and on June 16, Bezaire was arrested.
In September, Bezaire pleaded guilty to stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court, with a sentencing scheduled in January, but he maintained his intention to remain on the governing body until Nov. 1, when he gave City Clerk Erin Burke a letter of resignation.
“The last several months have taken an emotional, mental and physical toll on my family, friends and people I love, especially my children,” Bezaire wrote in the letter.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
