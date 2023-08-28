VINELAND — Trout National — The Reserve is getting closer to becoming a reality.

Last week, TGR Design released the routing and design for the new 18-hole, par-72 golf course project by Millville baseball icon Mike Trout and golf legend Tiger Woods.

The course will run through two unique natural landscapes, giving distinct character to the course. Trout National, which is being built on the site of a former silica sand mine and is surrounded by forest and farmland, is expected to be open for member play in 2025.

The wait is over. Excited to share the latest from Trout National - The Reserve. We've finalized course routing and are continuing to make progress on this unique and exciting project with @TigerWoods and @tgrdesignbytw. pic.twitter.com/rpu2on1KUg — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 25, 2023

“Some of my favorite golf experiences have been ones that have challenged my game while still having fun, and that’s what we wanted to create at Trout National — The Reserve,” Trout said in a statement announcing the design of the course. “Tiger, John and I walked hole by hole, and this course will do just that. Our vision and his design is creating something special here in my hometown.”

Trout — center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, perennial All-Star and three-time American League MVP — announced plans for the course, located off Hance Bridge Road, on March 27.

In July, the Vineland Planning Board approved an application for the construction of a 7,260-square-foot administration building, a 7,600-square-foot equipment building, a 3,870-square-foot storage and wash building, a 2,890-square-foot storage bin building, a 4,950-square-foot outpost building and a 940-square-foot pump station at the site.

During the meeting, representatives of the project said they would be back in front of the Planning Board in six months.

Woods and Trout are partnering with local developer John Ruga, owner of Northeast Precast, for the project.

“The land that is home to Trout National — The Reserve has great history here in the city of Vineland,” Ruga said in a statement. “Tiger and his team were able to incorporate the history and let the land shine through in this championship golf course. It will truly be a memorable experience on the course.”

Options + risk/reward + fun = 3 components of a great golf course pic.twitter.com/CNHY4y5BiT — TGR Design (@tgrdesignbytw) August 26, 2023

In addition to the 18-hole championship course, Trout National will include a practice range, short-game area, clubhouse, restaurant, lodging and a wedding chapel.

“Mike and John found a site with a lot of character to make some outstanding golf holes,” Woods said in the statement. “The sandy and diverse terrain has so many great natural features that have given us a lot of options on how to create a world-class golf course.”