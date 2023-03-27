VINELAND — Despite playing different sports, Mike Trout and Tiger Wood are teaming up.

The Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP and 10-time Major League Baseball All-Star and the 15-time major championship are partnering to build a golf course in the city.

"We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw," Trout said announced on social media just before 10 a.m. "We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National - The Reserve."

Trout National - The Reserve will be open for member play in 2025.

The golf course is being built on a sandy site that was once home to a silica sand mine and is surrounded by forest and farmland.

Mayor Anthony Fanucci said building a golf course is the type of recreational development the city.

“This is incredible news for the city,” said Mayor Anthony Fanucci. “You won’t find two bigger names in the world of sports then Mike Trout and Tiger Woods, and John Ruga, and his wife Lorie, have already proven themselves to be a very successful business owners. To have them partner for a project of this magnitude in Vineland can truly be a game changer. It’s wonderful to see Mike and his wife Jessica stay so committed to their roots in South Jersey.”

In addition to the 18-hole championship course, Trout National will include a practice range, short-game area, clubhouse, restaurant, lodging and a wedding chapel.

"I'm so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project, and doing it in a community that means so much to me," Trout said Monday in a release. "I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make south Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there."

Trout is partnering with businessman John Ruga, owners of Northeast Precast of Vineland. The company is precast concrete manufacturer located in Millville, New Jersey that offers commercial products and residential foundation wall systems, according to its website.

“Mike’s a great guy and we both care deeply about our community,” Ruga said in the release. “Like Mike, I always dreamed about the possibility of opening a truly one-of-a-kind golf club. When we met and started talking about our individual visions, it became clear that we were on the same page. Trout National The Reserve is going to be the place where members gather to enjoy an unforgettable club experience. Equally as

important, we’re focused on making the club a catalyst for job creation and economic development in our area, while also exploring ways for non-members to enjoy it.”

Woods, who is regarded as one of sport's best golfers in history, says he was excited to take his business venture to South Jersey.

"I've always enjoyed watching Mike on the diamond, so when the opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National - The Reserve, I couldn't pass it up," Woods said in a statement. It's a great site for golf, and our team's looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lourie."

On Sunday, Trout posted a video with his wife, Jessica, a 2008 Millville graduate, and their son, Beckham, touting an announcement on a future project.

In that video, Trout said his family has “built so many relationships and great memories” in South Jersey.

“We’re going to be doing some really cool things from a service and offering standpoint,” says Trout in a release. “Although plans aren’t finalized quite yet, I’ll put it to you this way – this will not be your grandparents’ country club. Besides being a tax ratable for the city, an influx of visitors could help the local economy, Fanucci said.

"Beyond supporting the club, itself, the increase in visitors it will bring will have a positive secondary effect on other Vineland businesses.”