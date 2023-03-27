MILLVILLE - Mike Trout announced that he's building a golf course in Vineland with Tiger Woods.

The Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP is a 2009 Millville High School graduate.

"We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw," Trout said Monday on social media. "We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National - The Reserve."

Trout and Woods plan a 2025 opening for member play, according to Sports Illustrated.

The golf course is being built on a sandy site that was once home to a silica sand mine and is surrounded by forest and farmland. It is about 45 minutes south of Philadelphia. In addition to the 18-hole championship course, Trout National will include a practice range, short-game area, clubhouse, restaurant, lodging and a wedding chapel, according to Sport Illustrated.

On Sunday, Trout posted a video with his wife, Jessica, a 2008 Millville graduate, and their son, Beckham, touting an announcement on a future project.

In that video, Trout said his family has “built so many relationships and great memories” in South Jersey.