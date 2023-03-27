MILLVILLE - Mike Trout announced that he's building a golf course in Vineland with Tiger Woods.

The Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP and 10-time Major League Baseball All-Star is a 2009 Millville High School graduate.

"We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw," Trout said Monday on social media . "We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National - The Reserve."

Trout and Woods plan a 2025 opening for member play.

The golf course is being built on a sandy site that was once home to a silica sand mine and is surrounded by forest and farmland.

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci couldn't not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

In addition to the 18-hole championship course, Trout National will include a practice range, short-game area, clubhouse, restaurant, lodging and a wedding chapel.

"I'm so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project, and doing it in a community that means so much to me," Trout said Monday in a release. "I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make south Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there."

Trout and is partnering with businessman John Ruga.

Woods, who, with 82 career wins, has been regarded as one of sport's best golfers in history, says he was excited to take his business venture to South Jersey.

"I've always enjoyed watching Mike on the diamond, so when the opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National - The Reserve, I couldn't pass it up," Woods said in a statement. It's a great site for golf, and our team's looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lourie."

On Sunday, Trout posted a video with his wife, Jessica, a 2008 Millville graduate, and their son, Beckham, touting an announcement on a future project.

In that video, Trout said his family has “built so many relationships and great memories” in South Jersey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.