Mike Tourigian was on the first line of defense from a Soviet attack

The people aboard thankfully had a lot of time on their hands as a result of a conflict never arising. In addition to basketball on the ship, which included a ship tournament that Tourigian’s team won, there were also “Monte Carlo” nights. During these nights, the crew made fake money to play various table games as if they were at a casino.

Tourigian graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1958. He was recruited by the Navy while still in high school, and actually became a member of the Navy Reserve at 17. Two years later, he was on the USS Investigator.

When his time out at sea came to an end at age 21, he came back home and served as a delivery driver for Abbotts Dairy. During that time, he took up professional hydroplane racing and competed all over the country. It was through his racing career that he met his wife.

“My wife worked for this friend (of mine) in Atlantic City in a clothing factory where they made uniforms for the military,” Tourigian said. “He introduced me to my wife, we dated about a year-and-a-half (to) two years, and got married. But I told her that there was no way that I was going to quit boat racing because I’m getting married. That was the stipulation of marriage. So she had to agree to that because I wasn’t going to stop. I enjoyed it too much even though it was very dangerous.”