ATLANTIC CITY — A coalition of pro-immigrant organizations on Tuesday denounced remarks made by local officials last week, standing by migrants’ contributions to South Jersey.

Representatives from nine Latino advocacy groups and Unite Here Local 54, the city’s largest casino union, stood feet from where a bipartisan group of elected officials held a news conference Friday outside City Hall to condemn a proposal to house migrants at Atlantic City International Airport.

“We’re here for love, not hate, and it’s time that we remind our elected officials of that,” said Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, president of El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, a Latino advocacy group that spearheaded Tuesday’s response.

The group’s rally comes less than a week after Bloomberg published a report saying the U.S. Department of Homeland Security gave New York City officials a list of 11 federally owned properties where migrants could be relocated. The airport in Egg Harbor Township was one of them.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have in recent weeks pressured President Joe Biden’s administration for more assistance from Washington to handle a surge of migrants seeking asylum.

The proposal caught the ire of both Democrats and Republicans from Atlantic County, who said while they have compassion for migrants in the U.S., the airport and Atlantic County are not viable places to properly care for large crowds.

Tuesday’s group felt some remarks made by elected officials Friday unfairly targeted migrants as reasons for higher populations and burdens on local assets, such as hospitals. State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, suggested swelling migrant populations have contributed to medical wait times, rising inflation and supply chain shortfalls.

Said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who was among the speakers Friday: “Those 60,000 people that they talk about, I guarantee you — I will put my name upon it — that there will be individuals who are criminals.”

Pro-immigrant groups to rally Tuesday in Atlantic City Representatives from immigrant justice organizations on Tuesday will hold a news conference and rally outside Atlantic City Hall in response to remarks made last week by officials against a plan to house migrants at Atlantic City International Airport.

“Hate speech can lead to violence, intimidation and exclusion,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “If left unchecked, this alarmist language can also lead to violence and death, and we have seen that here in the United States.”

Despite standing with lawmakers at Friday’s gathering, Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said some comments from his colleagues went too far.

“The bipartisan consensus and agreement was breached when some speakers resorted to ‘speaking points’ that targeted immigrants, used extreme rhetoric and gave a distorted view of all immigrants,” Shabazz, a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are better when we are inclusive, welcoming and open to all legal entrances to our country. The sweeping consensus that was reached should not be dimmed by inappropriate appeals to diverse forces and language.”

Immigration policy has been a source of contentious debate for both Democrats and Republicans.

Speakers on Tuesday said immigrants have fueled economic growth in Atlantic County, contributing their business and labor. The airport proposal and migrant processing woes shouldn’t undermine those contributions, they said.

Jessica Grullon, vice president of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, noted the makeup of Atlantic City’s gaming workforce.

“I was just speaking to my friends, and there’s 10,000 employees that are represented by our Unite Here Local 54, our casino employees,” Grullon said. “Out of 10,000 members of Unite Here, 70% are those immigrants.”

Meanwhile, the Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing the airport proposal. The Hamilton Township Committee also was expected to pass a similar resolution Tuesday night.

South Jersey officials say 'hell no' to Atlantic City airport migrant plan Local officials from both of the major political parties gathered Friday in Atlantic City to voice their opposition to a proposal that calls for housing migrants at Atlantic City International Airport.

Several officials used Friday’s news conference to renew calls to Washington for immigration reform, remarks mirrored Tuesday by Carolyn Rush, a local Democrat challenging Van Drew for his 2nd Congressional District seat.

“Once an immigrant requests asylum, they’re here legally,” Rush said. “If Atlantic City airport is not the right place for these refugees, these asylum seekers, let’s find a better place. There’s no need to denigrate the people who are here because they believe in the American way.”

GALLERY: Pro-migrant groups rally in Atlantic City