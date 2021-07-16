Mighty Writers arrives in Atlantic City for giveaway event with food, books and diapers

ATLANTIC CITY — Every Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind Chicken Bone Beach’s Youth Jazz Institute, Mighty Writers sets up shop as a free food, diaper and book distribution site.
The nonprofit, located in Philadelphia and Camden, is extending its reach into New Jersey.
The group's mission is to teach kids to “think and write with clarity.” However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and in-person instruction was restricted, Mighty Writers pivoted to address food insecurity exacerbated by the disease.
Mighty Writers Atlantic City’s first hire was Paige Vaccaro, co-founder of C.R.O.P.S., Communities Revolutionizing Open Spaces, an already established pillar in the local nonprofit community.
“It's important to get the word out,” said Vaccaro. “There's a need, but people don’t always know where to find the stuff.”
Catch some of C.R.O.P.S.' fresh produce, and occasionally fresh flowers, provided by Philabundance, as well at the food and book giveaways. On Friday, there was turmeric, garlic, jalapenos, artichokes, green beans freshly harvested from the neighboring garden and seed packets to take home.
Dried goods such as boxed macaroni and cheese, canned fruits and meats, rice, bread and cooking oil were available. Meal kits, also known as “disaster boxes,” come with enough dry goods to last two weeks.
“We are calling them happy boxes from now on,” Vaccaro joked.
Neighbors and community members stop by to pick up goods or just just to say hi. A neighbor came out to discuss gardening tips and recipes. Kids come to look for books and end up signing up for the writing workshops coming this fall.
The tables outside the Youth Jazz Institute are as close to a Mighty Writers Atlantic City site as it gets for the time being. However, Mighty Writers is aiming to have a physical location secured by the first week of August. More information can be found at mightywriters.org.
