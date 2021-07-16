Mighty Writers arrives in Atlantic City for giveaway event with food, books and diapers

ATLANTIC CITY — Every Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind Chicken Bone Beach’s Youth Jazz Institute, Mighty Writers sets up shop as a free food, diaper and book distribution site.

The nonprofit, located in Philadelphia and Camden, is extending its reach into New Jersey.

The group's mission is to teach kids to “think and write with clarity.” However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and in-person instruction was restricted, Mighty Writers pivoted to address food insecurity exacerbated by the disease.

Mighty Writers Atlantic City’s first hire was Paige Vaccaro, co-founder of C.R.O.P.S., Communities Revolutionizing Open Spaces, an already established pillar in the local nonprofit community.

“It's important to get the word out,” said Vaccaro. “There's a need, but people don’t always know where to find the stuff.”

Catch some of C.R.O.P.S.' fresh produce, and occasionally fresh flowers, provided by Philabundance, as well at the food and book giveaways. On Friday, there was turmeric, garlic, jalapenos, artichokes, green beans freshly harvested from the neighboring garden and seed packets to take home.