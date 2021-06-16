 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Twp. announces return of 4th of July celebration
0 comments

Middle Twp. announces return of 4th of July celebration

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

Middle Township will bring the bang back into its Fourth of July celebration.

The city, in a news release, announced Wednesday a July 4 celebration that will include games, live music, food and fireworks. The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. July 4 at the Clarence Davis Complex on Goshen Road in Cape May Court House.

Games will include Giant Jenga, Jumbo Tic-Tac-Toe, hula hoops, Jumbo Checkers, Jumbo Connect 4, balloon toss (ages 5-8, 9-3, 14 and up), three-legged races and a pie-eating contest (ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-13). The Animal House band will perform life, and there will be several food vendors available.

“There’s no better time to celebrate our freedoms than the Fourth of July, and we’re excited to spend this holiday with residents and friends,” Mayor Tim Donohue said in the release. “Middle Township is a community like no other, and we look forward to being reunited for more celebratory events like this one.”

Last year's event was postponed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— John Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News