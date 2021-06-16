Middle Twp. announces return of 4th of July celebration

Middle Township will bring the bang back into its Fourth of July celebration.
The city, in a news release, announced Wednesday a July 4 celebration that will include games, live music, food and fireworks. The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. July 4 at the Clarence Davis Complex on Goshen Road in Cape May Court House.
Games will include Giant Jenga, Jumbo Tic-Tac-Toe, hula hoops, Jumbo Checkers, Jumbo Connect 4, balloon toss (ages 5-8, 9-3, 14 and up), three-legged races and a pie-eating contest (ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-13). The Animal House band will perform life, and there will be several food vendors available.
“There’s no better time to celebrate our freedoms than the Fourth of July, and we’re excited to spend this holiday with residents and friends,” Mayor Tim Donohue said in the release. “Middle Township is a community like no other, and we look forward to being reunited for more celebratory events like this one.”
Last year's event was postponed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— John Russo
