Middle Township worker pulls dogs from house fire

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Robert Luzny started with the Middle Township Public Works department in 2021, and has already been tapped as the township employee of the month for September.

Theron “Ike” Gandy, a member of Township Committee, cited Luzny’s work ethic and attitude.

It was not because of a dramatic effort Lunzy and fellow employee Timothy Kincade undertook to save four dogs from a burning house.

“It had nothing to do with that,” Gandy said at a recent meeting . Luzny had already been picked for the honor, offered to a different township employee each month.

Luzny heads up the chipper crew, clearing branches and tree limbs with a piece of apparatus that can lift 9,000 pounds in one scoop, according to township officials. He also runs the recycling truck three days a week.

After Luzny received the award, outside the meeting, a friend described him as a hero. Luzny didn’t use that word, but was happy to talk about what happened at a house on Route 47 at a little after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Green Creek section of the township.

“We drove by and there were flames coming out of the side of the house,” he said. “I knocked on the window and no one answered so I kicked the door in.”

There were no cars in the driveway, and he could hear dogs barking inside the house. He said he put the four small dogs in their kennels and brought the kennels out of the building.

The dogs seemed very scared, shaking. There were no people in the building.

“We saved the dogs and the firemen came,” he said. “Me and my partner just left.”

The firefighters’ primary concern was to confirm there were no human beings inside the house as they worked to control and extinguish the fire.

He said he later spoke with the owners, a husband and wife and their children. They were crying, he said.

According to Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner, the Green Creek Fire Company responded to the blaze, along with multiple fire companies in the area. He said there was significant damage to the house.

The fire was not suspicious, Leusner said.

The employee of the month program has been in place in Middle Township for several years, as a way to recognize and encourage the efforts of township workers. According to details posted to the township website, Luzny’s job is physically demanding.

“Luzny remains upbeat and completes tasks with diligence and efficiency every day. His demeanor and outstanding work ethic led to his selection as Middle Township’s September Employee of the Month,” the statement reads.

“Bob is definitely an asset to our workforce and community,” said Dave Maahs, the assistant superintendent of public works who nominated Luzny for the award. “He is the first person in the yard and the last back at the shop every day. I believe the world would be a better place if there were more people like Bob in it. I’m honored to know and work with him.”

Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy is the Director of the Department of Public Works and agrees Luzny deserves praise for his efforts on the job.

“In a time that is hard to hire employees, it is an honor to have an employee who comes to work every day with a positive attitude and great work ethic,” said Gandy, who oversees the department of public works.

At the same meeting, commissioners honored Police Capt. Robert Shepherd on his retirement.