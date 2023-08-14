MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — As New Jersey communities weighed their options on allowing cannabis businesses in August 2021, the Township Committee decided to slow things down, saying no to any recreational weed businesses in town.

Officials said at the time they wanted to take their time to review the issue and not rush something in advance of an August deadline imposed by the state. Later, the township voted to support a single cannabis retail license in the community.

Last week, the committee voted to start over.

The committee introduced a new ordinance governing retail locations in the community. It doubles the amount of retail sites allowed, from one to two. The ordinance also outlines the requirements for securing local support for a cannabis business.

“We are going to revamp our process in its entirety,” township Business Administrator Kim Osmundsen said during the committee meeting.

Before voters said yes to legalizing marijuana in 2020, Middle Township had supported an effort by the Massachusetts-based company Insa to grow for the medical marijuana market at a long-vacant seafood processing plant on Indian Trail Road.

After legalization, the township also supported a plan for a cannabis retail location in Rio Grande. So far, Insa has not received a state cannabis business license and was turned down for a New Jersey license to grow medical marijuana in October 2021.

At the meeting, Emmett Vandergrift questioned why the township supported an out-of-state business.

Joined by his partner Rob Wunder, Vandergrift said they have a state license to cultivate cannabis and a parcel in Commercial Township in Cumberland County.

“I don’t think you could find two more qualified individuals to open up a business here,” he said. “We are both Middle Township residents and we are among the very few that defied the odds to win these licenses.”

He said they were working on a lease on a property in Middle Township.

Osmundsen said new case law has led the township to introduce a new ordinance, and invited them to apply for township support for a business.

“We would treat you just like any other applicant that comes forth,” she said.

Mayor Tim Donohue congratulated Vandergrift for completing the lengthy process for obtaining a state license for cannabis cultivation.

“I was in jail five years ago for selling cannabis,” he said. But Vandergrift still suggested the township should prioritize locals.

“We’d be happy to sit down and talk with you guys after we pass our ordinance,” Donohue said.

There are currently no licensed dispensaries in Cape May County, although work is underway on one in West Cape May. Most of the communities have said no to allowing cannabis sales, with Lower Township also approving an ordinance to allow them.

Towns that allow retail and cultivation locations stand to bring in extra cash under New Jersey’s cannabis laws. The Middle Township ordinance will, if approved in a final vote, impose a 2% local tax on weed sales.

“We have taken this deliberatively and slowly as we move through the process. We’ve learned a lot as we went along,” Donohue said at the meeting. “We have an obligation to protect our community.”

At the same time, he said, voters have supported legalization, and cannabis is allowed in the township whether it is bought or grown there or not.

“We understand that it could be a benefit to our town financially,” Donohue added.

There is no word from Insa on plans in the township. Multiple messages left with the company have gone unreturned.

The lot on Indian Trail Road that once held the seafood plant is now cleared, but Osmundsen said recently that Insa’s agreement for the property has ended.