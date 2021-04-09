Middle Township to vote on zoning changes

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee is expected to vote on changes to its master plan May 3.
The proposed zoning changes are based on recommendations from the 2020 Master Plan Reexamination Report. The township’s master plan is reevaluated every 10 years to suit the township’s needs based on factors such as conservation of natural resources, density of population and land use, distribution of population and land use, housing population and changes in municipal, county and state objectives and policies.
“Township Committee would like to recognize the hard work of our Planning Board and land use professionals in this thoughtful review of our Master Plan,” Mayor Tim Donohue said in a news release. “Our residents had several opportunities to comment on these forward-thinking zoning changes throughout the yearlong review process. We look forward to final public comments and voting on these recommendations at our May 3 Township Committee meeting.”
According to the ordinance, the zoning changes are in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of the community to support and encourage appropriate development in the township.
Among the items to be voted on:
Changes to the northern and southern portions of the township to accommodate current development patterns, increase commercial use and development, and enhance residential growth
Zoning changes in the northern part of Middle Township, including a lot alongside Johnston Lane, various lots along the north side of Stone Harbor Boulevard, a lot on the Garden State Parkway, 10 lots inside the Easy Street subdivision, a lot on Route 47 and Stone Harbor Golf Club
Zoning changes in the southern portion of the township, including a 16-acre, vacant parcel along Route 47, areas between Route 9 and the parkway, the Rio Grande Town Center, and various blocks and lots at the intersection of the parkway and the north and south sides of Route 47
