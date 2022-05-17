Middle Township to revisit ban on recreational weed shops

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Despite what kids often tell their parents when pleading for something, “We’ll see” does sometimes mean yes.

When Township Committee decided last summer to ban sales of cannabis for the recreational market, members said they wanted to take time to consider the issue and may revisit the ordinance later.

Later came this week, when the committee on Monday introduced an ordinance that would allow a single Class 5 cannabis license in the township. That would be a retail license, comparable to the retail liquor license that allows a store to sell alcohol to adults, with no consumption allowed on the premises.

The ordinance still needs a public hearing and final vote before taking effect. That is set for the June 22 committee meeting.

Mayor Tim Donohue described the township as coming late in the game, with Lower Township and West Cape May approving cannabis retail locations in their communities last year. In July, Woodbine approved allowing cultivation, manufacturing and distribution in its industrial zone, but did not include retail sales.

So far, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has not approved any retail licenses, aside from expanding the existing licenses for 12 sites already growing and selling medical marijuana to allow for the sale of cannabis to all adults.

Those sales began last month, to a great deal of fanfare.

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission, established to oversee the state’s cannabis market, has approved more than 100 licenses for cultivation, manufacturing and testing, and accepted hundreds of applications for retail licenses, but has not yet approved any class 5 licenses since the application process opened March 15.

Part of the state application process is showing there is support for the business from the municipality. While cannabis is now legal throughout New Jersey, the law approved last year allowed municipalities to opt out of allowing cannabis businesses.

While several Atlantic County towns have approved allowing cannabis businesses, looking toward potential tax revenue and an economic boost, Cape May County communities have been more reluctant. Most have said no to cannabis businesses, including all of the beach towns.

In Woodbine, Mayor William Pikolycky said Massachusetts cannabis company Solar Therapeutics has a plan to grow at a former bookbinding plant. That plan is also waiting for a state license, he said.

Pikolycky did not want to opt out of the potential economic benefits of legal weed but admitted he remains uncomfortable with the idea, which led him to support cultivation but rule out retail sales in his community.

At the same Middle Township meeting Monday, the committee introduced another ordinance outlining how a potential business owner could request township support for a cannabis business.

That includes a non-refundable $2,500 application fee.

At the meeting, Donohue said it is only fair to potential business owners to lay out what is required and to ensure consistency from one application to the next. That ordinance, which was also introduced unanimously, is also set for a public hearing and final vote June 22.

Township officials said they have heard from multiple people interested in opening a cannabis retail store or other industry-related business. The township has already supported one cannabis business, backing a plan from the Massachusetts cannabis company Insa to grow at the site of a former seafood processing plant on Indian Trail Road.

So far, that plan has not received the needed license from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. At the meeting Monday, a resident asked about locations to get medical marijuana in Cape May County. For now, the closest site is in Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County.

Officials with Insa have said they plan to sell to people with a medical marijuana card at the Indian Trail Road site but do not plan to sell to the recreational market there, instead looking at other potential locations.

The township did not specify where the township’s lone cannabis shop could locate beyond stating it would be in a commercial zone. In West Cape May and Lower Township, the approved ordinances limit where the dispensaries could operate.

Donohue said potential business owners have said they would look for locations with high traffic, close to entrances to the Garden State Parkway. The ordinance states that even with support from the committee, an applicant would still need to get the necessary building permits, including all needed approvals from the Planning or Zoning boards.

Jennifer Modica, one of the principals of the cannabis company Potent Petals, attended the Monday meeting on another matter. Her company has applied for a license for a cannabis dispensary and is one of two that have received support from West Cape May as part of the application process.

She told committee members and residents that New Jersey’s nascent cannabis industry is closely regulated.

She said applicants must show their sources of financing, a detailed security proposal and a site plan for potential locations, and that once operational, that scrutiny is expected to continue.

Most communities have also restricted sites for retailers further, including limits on distance from schools, parks or houses of worship. Under state law, the businesses cannot be in the same building as food stores or places with a liquor license.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

