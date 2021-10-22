 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township to move 911 dispatch services to Cape May County
0 comments
top story

Middle Township to move 911 dispatch services to Cape May County

{{featured_button_text}}
Middle Township Police Department

Middle Township announced Friday it will be partner with Cape May County for emergency dispatch services as part of a plan to realize savings and ensure sufficient staffing.

Middle authorized the shared services agreement at its Monday township committee meeting. The process to transfer emergency services is expected to take six to eight months.

"We felt that the timing was right to make a move," Mayor Tim Donohue said in a statement, adding it's difficult to attract qualified workers in the current labor market, and pay scales are rising. "We're in competition with the county for employees."

The state is in the middle of upgrading its emergency call service to the modernized Next Generation 9-1-1 system, and the township would have to spend $250,000 to make its equipment compatible, according to the release.

Moving dispatch services for police, fire and EMS to the county will result in a net savings of $264,000 in municipal budget, according to the release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We look forward to joining the Cape May County Central Dispatch system,” township police Chief Christopher Leusner said. “We did a comprehensive analysis and this was clearly the right move for our residents, our communication operators and officers.”

The county launched its 911 call center in 2018. Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest and Lower Township have all transferred their dispatch services to the county.

In 2019, the county's Central Dispatch began using technology that pinpointed 911 calls made with a cell phone to within 150 feet of the caller instead of the nearest cell tower.

The accuracy mapping is key in emergencies, especially those in which a caller is not able to speak into the phone. Central Dispatch can also receive emergency texts.

“After careful consideration, we chose the best course to ensure that Middle residents continue receiving timely assistance from qualified dispatchers,” Donohue said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanologists reach eruptive fissure of the Cumbre Vieja volcano for the first time

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News