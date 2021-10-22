Middle Township to move 911 dispatch services to Cape May County

Middle Township announced Friday it will be partner with Cape May County for emergency dispatch services as part of a plan to realize savings and ensure sufficient staffing.
Middle authorized the shared services agreement at its Monday township committee meeting. The process to transfer emergency services is expected to take six to eight months.
"We felt that the timing was right to make a move," Mayor Tim Donohue said in a statement, adding it's difficult to attract qualified workers in the current labor market, and pay scales are rising. "We're in competition with the county for employees."
The state is in the middle of upgrading its emergency call service to the modernized Next Generation 9-1-1 system, and the township would have to spend $250,000 to make its equipment compatible, according to the release.
Moving dispatch services for police, fire and EMS to the county will result in a net savings of $264,000 in municipal budget, according to the release.
“We look forward to joining the Cape May County Central Dispatch system,” township police Chief Christopher Leusner said. “We did a comprehensive analysis and this was clearly the right move for our residents, our communication operators and officers.”
The county launched its 911 call center in 2018. Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest and Lower Township have all transferred their dispatch services to the county.
In 2019, the county's Central Dispatch began using technology that pinpointed 911 calls made with a cell phone to within 150 feet of the caller instead of the nearest cell tower.
The accuracy mapping is key in emergencies, especially those in which a caller is not able to speak into the phone. Central Dispatch can also receive emergency texts.
“After careful consideration, we chose the best course to ensure that Middle residents continue receiving timely assistance from qualified dispatchers,” Donohue said.
