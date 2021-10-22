Middle Township to join Cape May County 911 dispatch

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township will partner with Cape May County for emergency dispatch services as part of a plan to save money and ensure sufficient staffing, officials said Friday.

The Township Committee authorized the shared services agreement Monday. The process to transfer emergency services is expected to take six to eight months.

“We felt that the timing was right to make a move,” Mayor Tim Donohue said in a statement, adding it’s difficult to attract qualified workers in the current labor market, and pay scales are rising. “We’re in competition with the county for employees.”

The state is in the middle of upgrading its emergency call service to the Next Generation 911 system, and the township would have to spend $250,000 to make its equipment compatible, according to the release.

Moving dispatch services for police, fire and EMS to the county will result in a net savings for the township of $264,000, according to the release.

“We look forward to joining the Cape May County Central Dispatch system,” township police Chief Christopher Leusner said. “We did a comprehensive analysis, and this was clearly the right move for our residents, our communication operators and officers.”