Middle Township to introduce recreational cannabis ban

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee plans to introduce an ordinance Wednesday that would ban recreational cannabis businesses.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the township Municipal Building, 33 Mechanic St. Before that, the ordinance is set for discussion at a workshop meeting at 5 p.m., which is also open to the public.

At a previous workshop meeting on the issue, several residents weighed in, but elected officials held off on action, each saying they saw challenges and benefits to retail sales.

Most neighboring municipalities have said no to allowing retail sales of the newly legal substance, with Lower Township and West Cape May moving toward allowing it. Towns have until Aug. 21 to pass measures banning recreational marijuana sales, otherwise they will be subject to the state's policies on the matter when they are enacted.

Township officials at past meetings have expressed reluctance to allow the shops due to what some see as insufficient information from the state.

The township has supported locating a medical marijuana facility on Indian Trail Road. Massachusetts-based Insa is working on acquiring state licenses for that project, with the plants to be grown and sold at the same site.

