MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township Police Department will host its monthly Cops & Coffee program from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Avalon Coffee, 1500 Route 47 in the Rio Grande section of the township.
Have a cup of coffee with your local police officers and discuss any issues or concerns you may have.
If you have a business in Middle Township and would like to inquire about hosting your own Cops and Coffee event, call Sgt. Ron Miller at 609-463-1833.
