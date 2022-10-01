Middle Township to honor Cape Commissioner Director Thornton

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, a figure in Cape May County politics since the 1970s, will retire at the end of the year, but not before being honored by his hometown of Middle Township.

The township will issue a proclamation marking Oct. 10 as Gerald M. Thornton Day in honor of his “hard work and dedication to Cape May County throughout an illustrious career in service spanning 40 years,” according to a news release issued Friday.

“Jerry has always stood up for what is right and has been a fearless fighter for our township in our shared mission of constantly striving to improve the quality of life for all of our residents,” Mayor Tim Donohue said in a statement.

Thornton is the county's longest-serving elected official. He originally served as a freeholder — now known as a county commissioner — from 1976 to 1987. He then successfully ran for freeholder again in 1995 and was reelected to eight consecutive three-year terms.

In addition to his public service, Thornton served for 12 years in the Air Force and has consistently advocated for veterans, including for the creation of the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, which opened in 1980. Cape May County was one of only two counties in the nation with a local cemetery for its veterans at the time, according to the release.

Thornton’s long record of service has earned him other honors, including the Board of Directors Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Jersey Association of Counties. He also is a member of the NJAC County Commissioner Hall of Fame.