Middle Township to form 'community partnership' to tackle drugs, homelessness in Rio Grande

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Township Committee approved the creation of a new advisory group to take on quality-of-life issues in the Rio Grande section, a major commercial hub for Cape May County.

The area, which includes neighborhoods and businesses around the intersection of Routes 9 and 47, is also the site of intractable social problems, including encampments of homeless people and drug use.

At the public hearing before the final vote on the ordinance, residents and officials offered a glimpse of some of the challenges facing the area, and just what the new Rio Grande Community Partnership could be up against.

Mayor Tim Donohue and city Business Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen described an effort by police to break up a homeless encampment at the site of a former concrete plant, an overgrown stretch behind a line of busy retail stores.

According to Osmundsen, a group of social workers accompanied the officers, offering help in getting housing assistance and applying for other programs.

“Only one person took their help. The rest of them refused. They felt as though they were entitled to be there,” she said.

Donohue said Osmundsen visited the site to talk to the people staying there, calling that perhaps unwise.

“The way she was treated was abominable. And we were there trying to help them,” Donohue said.

The Rio Grande Community Partnership will be charged with coming up with answers for homelessness and drug use in the area, as well as for petty crime and a shortage of housing.

The partnership is set to include nine members, who have not yet been appointed. The members are expected to be named Oct. 17. In the meantime, those interested in participating can contact Deputy Business Administrator Suzanne Schumann at 609-465-8853.

Participants do not need to live in Rio Grande but do need to be township residents.

The organization was suggested by Committee member Jim Norris, who grew up in Rio Grande and has since moved to another section of the township. He said the area has changed dramatically since he was a kid, with more residents and more problems.

“Bringing all interested parties together to deal with these multifaceted concerns provides our greatest opportunity for success,” Norris said.

Representatives and advisers from local and county government and the Police Department will be on the board. The township will appoint a staff member as secretary to the board and provide legal counsel from the municipal solicitor.

At the Township Committee meeting, much of the discussion concerned drug use.

Residents, advocates and officials at every level have described opioid use in Cape May County as an epidemic. A 2019 report from the state showed more than 1,000 substance abuse admissions of people whose primary reported drug was heroin, a number narrowly second to those for whom alcohol was the substance of abuse.

A resident who spoke at the meeting, who described himself as speaking for the homeless, said drug abuse was making life difficult for the residents, business owners and the homeless population. He used the term “druggies” to describe those without homes who also had addiction issues.

“We need them out of there. They’re ruining it for everybody in the community,” he said.

That appears easier said than done. Donohue said township officials are just as frustrated by the problem.

“The people who are arrested and removed from the street are back in two hours,” Donohue said.

He suggested many people do not want the assistance that is available.

“If they go to that place, they are no longer allowed to do the things that they want to do, which is inflict self-harm on themselves. It’s very sad,” Donohue said.

No solution will address the problem without addressing the root causes of homelessness, Osmundsen said. She described the private organizations operating in Rio Grande to help the homeless as heroic, but also suggested that their presence draws more homeless people to the area.

Police and residents have long reported encampments in the wooded areas of Rio Grande.

The resident who addressed the Township Committee said people were being relocated from sites because they were not authorized. He suggested approving a spot for people to stay, saying he would fund portable toilets and a trash receptacle.

“Are you saying we’re doing nothing about this?” Donohue said.

“I don’t see anything, sir. Maybe you are, but I don’t see it” the man replied.

“We’ve done all we can within the law to deal with the homeless situation, to deal with the drug situation,” Donohue said. “Month after month, laws are passed in Trenton that restrict the ability of our police to deal with these issues.”

The speaker suggested finding a site where people could stay without fear.

“If they want to be like that, let them be like that, but let’s have an authorized place that they can be like that, where they’re not going to get arrested. That’s all I’m asking,” the resident said.

“I think they call that a no-go zone, and I don’t think we want one of them to be in our town,” Donohue replied.

Another resident expressed concern for the young Coast Guard recruits who often visit Rio Grande on their first day of liberty during basic training at the base in Cape May. She said they will be protecting Americans, and the township should protect them.

Donohue said he had not heard any concerns from recruits. He added there is nothing the township can do about someone feeling uncomfortable.

“Someone has a right to stand on the sidewalk. They have a right to beg as long as it’s not an aggressive form of begging. It’s complicated,” Donohue said.