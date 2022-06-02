Middle Township teen reported missing

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township family reported a teenage girl missing Thursday after last hearing from her about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Madison VonColln is white, 5-foot-7, 161 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and pants and black Nike slippers, police said.
Anyone with information about VonColln can call police at 609-465-8700.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Eric Conklin
