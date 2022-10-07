Middle Township supports retail cannabis site in Rio Grande

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday backed a Rio Grande location for a cannabis retail shop, as the legal weed market continues to gather steam.

The approval is a necessary step toward gaining the blessing of the New Jersey Cannabis Control Commission, charged with approving licenses for the new market.

Massachusetts-based cannabis company Insa plans to apply for a Class Five cannabis license, meaning a license for retail sales for those 21 and older. Under the state law, customers can buy up to an ounce of weed at a time, or its equivalent in edibles or concentrates.

Over the past several years, Insa has been working with the township on plans to grow cannabis at a site on Indian Trail Road, where there used to be a seafood processing plant.

Plans are to grow for the wholesale medical marijuana and adult use markets there.

Both township and company officials said the property was not considered for direct cannabis sales.

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her "absolute weakest moment in life right now," Griner's wife said in an interview aired Thursday.

“There will be no dispensary at that site,” Mayor Tim Donohue said.

As proposed, direct sales to customers would take place at 3402 Route 9 South in Rio Grande.

The site had once been home to the Four Seasons Diner, destroyed in a nighttime blaze almost a decade ago. The lot is currently vacant, set amid one of the county’s busiest retail areas between an insurance company and a Starbucks.

Middle Township had initially held off on allowing retail cannabis sales, with officials saying they wanted more time to evaluate the market. In June, the Township Committee approved an ordinance allowing a single retail site and another setting the process for how the township would choose which company to support in its license application to the state.

On Wednesday, Donohue said two companies applied, with Insa scoring higher in the township’s evaluation process.

There are currently cannabis dispensaries for the adult market in 14 of New Jersey’s 21 counties, with Cape May County as one of those without a distributor. The closest site for county residents to legally buy cannabis is in Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County, with two sites in Atlantic City approved to sell to customers with medical marijuana cards.

Navigating medical cannabis regulations around the world | Here Weed Go! podcast The latest episode of the Here Weed Go! podcast explores telehealth for cannabis in Europe and trends in the medical marijuana industry.

Towns have an incentive to allow cannabis sales, a chance to add a 2% local tax for the adult-use market, as well as a tax on wholesale sales.

Middle Township is not the first municipality in Cape May County to support cannabis retail. In July 2021, Lower Township cleared the way for cannabis sales in two zones, and West Cape May has also said yes to weed sales.

Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said there are three businesses seeking retail cannabis licenses in the community. The township ordinance has authorized two businesses.

Sippel said Thursday the applications will need to go before the township Planning and Zoning Board and ultimately need the support of the Township Council. He said the township approved the use only in existing retail spots.

“We kept it away from all of the residential neighborhoods,” Sippel said.

Last spring, West Cape May officials supported two applications for cannabis retail sites, backing license applications for Potent Petal LLC and Shorehouse Canna LLC. Both were for businesses on Sunset Boulevard.

900 apply for NY's first licenses to sell recreational pot More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana. The state Office of Cannabis Management tweeted the news Wednesday. The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives. A message was sent to the agency asking when the licenses will be awarded. There’s no exact date yet for sales to begin in New York. It's expected to become one of the country’s biggest legal cannabis markets.

In 2020, New Jersey voters said yes to a referendum amending the state constitution to legalize cannabis. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of laws in February 2021 legalizing possession and use of the drug for those over 21, and setting the framework for the legal market.

Advocates and cannabis business organizations expect legal weed to be a $2 billion industry as retail sites become more common. In its first 10 weeks of legal sales this year, New Jersey saw close to $80 million in cannabis purchases.

Weed is legal in 19 of 50 states, and possession and use is legal in the District of Columbia even though there is no legal market for sales. Marijuana remains illegal as far as the federal government is concerned, remaining listed as a Schedule I drug, along with heroin, ecstasy and LSD. Cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone are Schedule II.

President Joe Biden suggested changing that Thursday, when he announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.

He called on governors to do the same for those convicted of state charges.

Biden also directed the secretary of health and human services to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law, saying it makes no sense.