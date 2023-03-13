MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Opened in 2016, the township police substation in Rio Grande is set to close its doors, but will reopen in a new location.

Plans for a new theater and entertainment complex in the Cape May County Commons have drawn attention, but the county also plans to offer a new home for the police substation at the former Kmart shopping center this year.

Police say the new station will be open by July.

Cape May County Counsel Jeff Lindsay said the county will donate the space in a vacant retail space in the center, and Township Committee recently approved the deal in a unanimous vote this month.

The resolution approves a five-year lease of Unit 7A of 3801 Route 9 for the police. The deal includes the option to renew the lease three times, for five more years each time.

Rio Grande is the county’s biggest retail corridor. It also sees numerous social problems, including homelessness and drug abuse. The idea for the substation was to increase the police presence, and to offer a space for the community to speak with officers.

Space was also available for other law enforcement agencies, including the state Division of Parole and the Cape May County probation office. The annual township police report indicates that both regularly use the facility.

The current substation was also donated. The Feraco family, owners of Canal’s Discount Liquors, offered police space in a former home entertainment center on Route 47 for $1 a year. The location is between an insurance company and a pretzel spot, sharing the property with an escape room.

After Township Committee approved the new lease, Mayor Tim Donohue thanked the family, and praised their community commitment. He described the substation as an important community resource.

The main police department shares a building with Township Hall on Mechanic Street in the Cape May Court House section of the township, about 12 minutes away along Route 9.

According to the annual police report for 2022, released this month, visitors came to the substation to speak with an officer 227 times last year, up slightly from the year before. The substation is open 24 hours a day.

“The Rio Grande Substation continues to be a very busy place,” the report reads. It indicates there were 378 reported incidents in the Rio Grande section in 2022, compared to 241 in 2021. The report states that the police street crimes unit seized fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, suboxone and prescription medicine, as well as cash.

The report states it made sense to move to the county facility, while also including thanks to the Feraco family.

“This opportunity will ensure the Police Department continues to have a strong presence in Rio Grande for years to come with a fully functional Substation,” the police report says.