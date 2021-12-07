Middle Township senior gets perfect score on math SAT

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hardin’s success on the SATs is reflected by his work in the classroom and his achievement on other standardized tests. The Middle Township senior is enrolled in five Advance Placement courses this year. Last year, when he was a junior, Hardin took five AP exams, achieving a perfect score on four of them.

The national average SAT math score is 528, according to a 2021 report from the College Board, the company that administers the SAT and the AP exams. Studies indicate only 1% of test takers achieve perfect scores on their SATs, according to the release.

Hardin scored 1490 on the SAT overall, which places him in the 97th percentile of all students who have taken the SATs in 2021.

“We have a student here that’s just exemplary,” MTHS Principal George West said in the news release. “It’s a proud moment for our school.”