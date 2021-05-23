Middle Township seeks to crack down on wayward shopping carts

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A pair of abandoned shopping carts can be seen in the thick tangle of growth beside the long out-of-use train tracks in Rio Grande, rusting and forgotten.
The carts cost $160 to $300 new, but no one seems likely to retrieve them any time soon, even though the parking lot of the sprawling shopping center they likely came from is close by.
At recent meeting of the Township Committee, Mayor Tim Donohue described shopping carts removed from area businesses as “quite an eyesore” and suggested they are even dangerous, presenting a hazard to drivers when they make their way onto roads.
“Our Public Works Department spends an inordinate amount of time picking them up,” he said at the meeting.
To address the issue, the committee unanimously approved an ordinance requiring businesses to install shopping cart containment systems. The ordinance declares the wayward carts a public nuisance.
“Abandoned shopping carts cause visual blight in neighborhoods, reduce property values in communities, obstruct pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the public rights-of-way, and constitute a hazard to the health, safety, and general welfare of the public throughout the Township of Middle,” reads the ordinance.
Many people who do not have a car of their own routinely use the carts to carry groceries home. The approved ordinance acknowledges that but mandates steps be taken to make sure the carts do not take a one-way trip. The ordinance states that anyone who removes a cart for any reason has a duty to return it.
But more of the burden will fall on business owners. The ordinance requires businesses to install signs informing customers of the ordinance and create new systems to keep carts on site.
That could include barriers or electronic wheel locks that stop the roll at the edge of the store’s property. The ordinance also suggests assigning an employee the job of retrieving carts and ensuring they stay on site. It also raises the possibility of using clerks to accompany customers to make sure the carts come back or security guards to make sure they do not leave the property in the first place.
It also will require each cart include a sign identifying its owner.
When a cart is found in neighborhoods, sidewalks or elsewhere away from a store, the owner will have 48 hours to retrieve it under the ordinance. After that, fines of $250 a day per cart will be imposed.
At the meeting Monday, Donohue said some residents have argued the ordinance is similar to punishing a store for shoplifting. They have a point, he said.
“What we have found is a lot of the stores just look at it as the cost of doing business and really don’t take necessary steps to secure the carts on their property. This ordinance will encourage them to do so,” he said.
The township has talked about the problem for years, especially in connection to the Rio Grande shopping area, where there is a concentration of national retail stores. The issue was discussed in 2015, and in May 2016, township officials met representatives of supermarkets and retailers seeking a solution.
“They’ve been a nuisance for a long time,” Donohue said.
Donohue said the businesses he described as big box stores promised to do a better job.
“And that’s not happened,” he said.
An official with Aldi, a supermarket chain with a store in the township’s Rio Grande section since 2016, says his company has a simple but effective system for keeping its carts where they belong.
“While this is a new ordinance for Middle Township, Aldi has always had an efficient cart locking system,” said Aldi Center Valley Division Vice President Bob Grammer. “Aldi customers must deposit a quarter to unlock a cart, and they get their quarter back once the cart is returned and locked.
Grammer said this method encourages customers to return their carts and keeps costs down since the market doesn’t need to hire extra staff to collect carts.
Bob Noel, a former president of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, said the ordinance makes sense but added the chamber has not taken an official position on the matter.
“It’s certainly a problem,” Noel said. “We’re not opposing the ordinance.”
“I think they’ve been grappling with this for a while,” said Noel, who is serving as a spokesperson for the group on the issue.
He said the carts are mostly taken by kids as a prank or by people who do not have a vehicle. But his one complaint was that the ordinance included fines only for the cart owner.
“There doesn’t seem to be any consequence for the person taking the cart,” he said.
There were no comments from the public on the ordinance Monday.
Acme Markets, which has a location in Cape May Court House, uses invisible boundaries for carts to keep them on the premises in some locations, according to company spokesperson Dana Ward. But the company would typically not install those measures for a store such as the Middle Township location unless they were told to do so.
The installation will be an added expense, Ward said, but will have the benefit of preventing the loss of carts. A drawback is that some customers find the measures frustrating. The company will comply with the new ordinance, she said, and understands the efforts to protect the image of the community.
“At the end of the day, we want to continue to do business in these towns,” she said.
National statistics indicate about 2 million shopping carts are stolen each year, costing individual stores thousands of dollars apiece.
