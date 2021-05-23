Middle Township seeks to crack down on wayward shopping carts

But more of the burden will fall on business owners. The ordinance requires businesses to install signs informing customers of the ordinance and create new systems to keep carts on site.

That could include barriers or electronic wheel locks that stop the roll at the edge of the store’s property. The ordinance also suggests assigning an employee the job of retrieving carts and ensuring they stay on site. It also raises the possibility of using clerks to accompany customers to make sure the carts come back or security guards to make sure they do not leave the property in the first place.

It also will require each cart include a sign identifying its owner.

When a cart is found in neighborhoods, sidewalks or elsewhere away from a store, the owner will have 48 hours to retrieve it under the ordinance. After that, fines of $250 a day per cart will be imposed.

At the meeting Monday, Donohue said some residents have argued the ordinance is similar to punishing a store for shoplifting. They have a point, he said.

“What we have found is a lot of the stores just look at it as the cost of doing business and really don’t take necessary steps to secure the carts on their property. This ordinance will encourage them to do so,” he said.