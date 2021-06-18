Middle Township seeks public input on cannabis businesses

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Legal weed is here. Still to be decided is where to buy it.
The Township Committee wants input on whether to allow it to be sold anywhere it their community.
Even before Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation creating a legal cannabis market in New Jersey, the three-member Township Committee wrestled with the local response. On Monday, the governing body wants to hear from residents on the issue.
On Friday, the township sent out a notice encouraging residents to weigh in at the next workshop meeting Monday. It’s set to start 5 p.m. in Township Hall, 33 Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. The committee has returned to meeting in person since emergency measures related to the pandemic have been lifted.
The township has already supported a plan to grow cannabis for the medicinal market on Indian Trail Road, on a property where a vacant seafood processing plant now stands. Massachusetts-based company Insa is working on getting the needed license but does not plan to offer retail sales at that location.
Middle and other municipalities have until August to decide whether to allow retail sales in their jurisdictions, and if so, in what zones. Allowing cannabis businesses to operate will give towns a chance to add a local tax to cannabis grown or sold within their borders.
Multiple Cape May County communities have decided to forgo the shops, and the money. Ocean City, Wildwood, Cape May and others have approved zoning ordinances saying no to cannabis businesses. Earlier this month, Lower Township introduced an ordinance that would allow two businesses if approved July 6, and West Cape May is working on its own ordinance allowing at least one cannabis shop.
Middle officials have discussed the matter several times but have so far reserved judgment. Mayor Tim Donohue said he has heard very little from residents on the issue so far.
“I’m hoping folks will come out Monday night,” he said.
In previous public comments, Donohue has cited the strong support in the community for legalization. The November referendum to legalize marijuana passed in Middle Township by a wide margin.
Donohue promised to take a close look at the pros and cons.
“Some municipalities have taken a broad approach to marijuana regulations,” Donohue said. “We aim to be strategic and weigh the potential benefits and risks of each decision. Our community’s input is important to us as we determine whether certain types of cannabis businesses have a place in Middle Township.”
The township banned marijuana use in public places in April. The ordinance is similar to prohibitions on drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes in parks and public properties. Violators of the ordinance face a $100 to $250 fine for a first offense, and $500 to $1,000 for a second or further offense.
