Middle Township seeks public input on cannabis businesses

Multiple Cape May County communities have decided to forgo the shops, and the money. Ocean City, Wildwood, Cape May and others have approved zoning ordinances saying no to cannabis businesses. Earlier this month, Lower Township introduced an ordinance that would allow two businesses if approved July 6, and West Cape May is working on its own ordinance allowing at least one cannabis shop.

Middle officials have discussed the matter several times but have so far reserved judgment. Mayor Tim Donohue said he has heard very little from residents on the issue so far.

“I’m hoping folks will come out Monday night,” he said.

In previous public comments, Donohue has cited the strong support in the community for legalization. The November referendum to legalize marijuana passed in Middle Township by a wide margin.

Donohue promised to take a close look at the pros and cons.

“Some municipalities have taken a broad approach to marijuana regulations,” Donohue said. “We aim to be strategic and weigh the potential benefits and risks of each decision. Our community’s input is important to us as we determine whether certain types of cannabis businesses have a place in Middle Township.”

The township banned marijuana use in public places in April. The ordinance is similar to prohibitions on drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes in parks and public properties. Violators of the ordinance face a $100 to $250 fine for a first offense, and $500 to $1,000 for a second or further offense.

