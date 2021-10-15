 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township’s Harvest Festival returns Oct. 23
0 comments

Middle Township’s Harvest Festival returns Oct. 23

{{featured_button_text}}

Middle Township vs Cedar Creek first half of field hockey game at Middle Township's High School Thursday Oct 14, 2021.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township’s Olde Tyme Harvest Festival returns Oct. 23 after a 2020 COVID-19 cancelation.

Ready for its 23rd year, the event will feature carnival rides and inflatables and more than 80 vendors selling crafts along Mechanic Street.

Entertainment will include the bands Animal House, Independence Day and the Middle Township High School Band. Local dancers from Turning Pointe and Atlantic Coast also will perform.

“The Harvest Festival celebrates everything that’s great about Middle Township — community, support for local businesses and plenty of family-friendly fun,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “We know our residents and vendors are excited for this special tradition to return, and so are we.”

Township officials suggest coming hungry.

At least 15 food vendors will offer festival favorites in the municipal parking lot. Arrive early for one of 500 mini cupcakes offered free from A Piece of Cake. They are first come, first served.

Also planned are costume contests for pets and kids. Registration is required by 11:30 a.m. that day.

Events will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Rain date is noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

The Olde Tyme Harvest Festival started in 1998 as part of Middle Township’s bicentennial celebration. It has grown over the years to include dozens of vendors and thousands of visitors, according to township officials.

Vendors interested in participating can contact Nancy McDevitt, the township special events coordinator, at 609-465-8728 or nmcdevitt@middletownship.com.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video)

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News