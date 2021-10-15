Middle Township’s Harvest Festival returns Oct. 23

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township’s Olde Tyme Harvest Festival returns Oct. 23 after a 2020 COVID-19 cancelation.
Ready for its 23rd year, the event will feature carnival rides and inflatables and more than 80 vendors selling crafts along Mechanic Street.
Entertainment will include the bands Animal House, Independence Day and the Middle Township High School Band. Local dancers from Turning Pointe and Atlantic Coast also will perform.
“The Harvest Festival celebrates everything that’s great about Middle Township — community, support for local businesses and plenty of family-friendly fun,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “We know our residents and vendors are excited for this special tradition to return, and so are we.”
Township officials suggest coming hungry.
At least 15 food vendors will offer festival favorites in the municipal parking lot. Arrive early for one of 500 mini cupcakes offered free from A Piece of Cake. They are first come, first served.
Also planned are costume contests for pets and kids. Registration is required by 11:30 a.m. that day.
Events will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Rain date is noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
The Olde Tyme Harvest Festival started in 1998 as part of Middle Township’s bicentennial celebration. It has grown over the years to include dozens of vendors and thousands of visitors, according to township officials.
Vendors interested in participating can contact Nancy McDevitt, the township special events coordinator, at 609-465-8728 or nmcdevitt@middletownship.com.
