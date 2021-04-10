Middle Township resident apologizes for tearing down Trump sign

Keenan said he did not know the sign was on private property when he tore it down.

+9 Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed WASHINGTON — A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two of…

State Police spokesman Lt. Jeff Flynn said troopers got a call from the property owner and began an investigation. He said he could not identify the victim in any criminal complaint. Keenan said he does not know the property owner’s name. He had considered reaching out, he said.

“My wife talked me out of it. She didn’t think it was a good idea,” he said. “I did want to apologize to them and offer to pay for any damages.”

It did not appear from the video that the signs were damaged, only the wooden structure supporting them. Keenan said the video rapidly drew a great deal of attention immediately after he posted, with many commenters supporting what he did, but later the comments started to get uglier and angrier. He said he also received messages condemning his action. Some threatened bodily harm, Keenan said.

He took down the video, but since the matter has been to court he posted it again Monday, with his statement to the court included in text underneath.

“It was then I pulled over & proceeded to pull down the make-shift monument, thinking it was public property, and erringly believing I was doing a public service in efforts to bring more unity to our counties,” he wrote.