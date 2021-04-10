Middle Township resident apologizes for tearing down Trump sign

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In January, while Will Keenan tended the garden of a century-old church in the Goshen section of the township, two state troopers approached him.
“They asked, ‘Do you know why we’re here? And I said, ‘I think so. Is this about the sign?’” Keenan said in a recent interview.
Days earlier, Keenan had torn down a tall wooden sign supporting then-President Donald Trump. This took place along Route 47 near the last exit on Route 55, shortly after the insurrection in Washington, D.C., he said. Keenan said he had just heard that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had died from injuries sustained in the melee.
“I lost my sense of judgment for a moment,” Keenan said. On the side of the road were three pro-Trump signs on a tall wooden framework. At the top, an image of Trump as the movie character John Rambo, with heavily muscled, bare arms holding what appears to be a combination of a rocket launcher and a machine gun. Below was a red “Trump 2020” sign and a third with Trump in front of an American flag with the words “A hero will rise.”
Keenan holds Trump responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He said he was heading home from taking his wife in for a prenatal examination and, hearing the radio reports, he questioned what America would look like for their child.
Later, Keenan posted to social media video of himself tearing down the structure.
“I guess my second lapse of judgment was in posting the video,” he said.
On April 5, he pleaded guilty to charges of criminal mischief and defiant trespass in a virtual session of Maurice River Township municipal court.
Keenan said he did not hire a lawyer or request a public defender. He met briefly with the township prosecutor — also virtually — before the court session began and was offered a plea deal under which he would pay a fine and court costs and enter a program under which he would not have a criminal record if he took no criminal action for the next year.
This was Keenan’s first offense, he said. The total fine and court costs were about $400, which some people have chipped in toward after seeing the video.
Keenan said it had crossed his mind to fight the conviction, claiming it was an act of civil disobedience.
“I did think about that, that I should take this all the way. But there’s too much division in this country right now,” Keenan said.
However, he said he regrets his action.
“No one should do this kind of thing. It’s wrong. It’s against the law,” he said. “I don’t think anyone should follow what I did. It’s against the law, and they could get in worse trouble.”
Keenan said he did not know the sign was on private property when he tore it down.
State Police spokesman Lt. Jeff Flynn said troopers got a call from the property owner and began an investigation. He said he could not identify the victim in any criminal complaint. Keenan said he does not know the property owner’s name. He had considered reaching out, he said.
“My wife talked me out of it. She didn’t think it was a good idea,” he said. “I did want to apologize to them and offer to pay for any damages.”
It did not appear from the video that the signs were damaged, only the wooden structure supporting them. Keenan said the video rapidly drew a great deal of attention immediately after he posted, with many commenters supporting what he did, but later the comments started to get uglier and angrier. He said he also received messages condemning his action. Some threatened bodily harm, Keenan said.
He took down the video, but since the matter has been to court he posted it again Monday, with his statement to the court included in text underneath.
“It was then I pulled over & proceeded to pull down the make-shift monument, thinking it was public property, and erringly believing I was doing a public service in efforts to bring more unity to our counties,” he wrote.
In the video, Keenan can be seen approaching the signs and expressing concern when a state trooper drives by. The trooper continued along the road.
“I need a picture of this. Especially after yesterday,” Keenan can be heard stating. He then pulls on the wooden platform until it can be heard to crack.
“Oh, my God! What just happened?” he says before getting back in the car.
Keenan has worked as an actor and producer, and owned a livestreaming company. He moved to the area when his mother, Barbara A. Sees-Keenan, was ill. After he purchased the former Goshen United Methodist Church in 2017, renaming it St. Bab’s in his mother’s honor. He has used the building as a concert venue, for classes, as an emergency shelter as well as for regular Sunday services. The church is nondenominational, with Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Sufi images on display.
He also has become an ordained minister.
But the church has also drawn controversy, including an unhappy reaction from some families over plans for a Halloween event to include the church graveyard.
