Middle Township reopens renovated park under new name

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A park in the Rio Grande section of the township reopened Friday after undergoing a $1.7 million renovation and renaming. It is now Railroad Avenue Park.

The refurbished park at 11 Railroad Ave., formerly known as Rio Grande Park, features a dog park with separate entrances for large and small dogs; two new playgrounds that include a swing set, jungle gym, slides and a discovery cave; an upgraded basketball court and eight new pickleball courts. The park also has new gazebos, benches, picnic tables, bike racks, a bike service station including air and tools, and water fountains.

The township was awarded an open spaces grant in 2017 for $1,290,630 and, last February, an additional $193,631.25 grant through the Cape May County creative placemaking plan initiative, which incentivizes projects that encourage community engagement and help unify design throughout the county.

The park was to open in October, The Press previously reported, but delays in construction and equipment deliveries, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushed back the reopening.