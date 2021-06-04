Middle Township receives funding for body cameras

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township police department has been awarded more than $130,000 in grant funding to purchase new body worn cameras.

The funding, received through the State Department of Law and Public Safety of the Office of the Attorney General, will be used for 64 cameras, eight transfer stations, cloud storage and evidence and redaction software, police said in a Friday news release.

Officers of the Middle Township Police Department have been wearing body cameras since 2017.

"The use of body cameras has been an important tool for our officers to do their jobs effectively," Chief Christopher Leusner said in the release. "The use of these cameras help preserve evidence, promote greater transparency and help build trust with the community. This grant is an important piece to help us continue to use this critical technology."

Mayor Tim Donohue mentioned that the township was among some of the first local communities to commit to funding body cameras five years ago.

"We are happy to receive this substantial grant funding to make this important public safety upgrade for our officers and the community," he said.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.