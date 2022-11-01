 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township program encourages young readers

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — October saw the return of “Mr. Herman’s Kids,” a popular program that encourages reading for students in kindergarten, first and second grades.

Last school year, the Middle Township Board of Education honored Herman Cruse for his efforts with the program, which he works on with teacher Alexandrea Byron.

Cruse, an Egg Harbor City resident, drives the A28 school bus for the Middle Township school district. School officials say he makes connections with the students on his bus, and when one of Byron’s kindergarteners learned to read last year, he was one of the people she told about her accomplishment.

To help support that student, and other young readers, he volunteered to come to the class and read to them. That led to conversations about life, and becoming a role model to students.

What started as twice a week to offer some students one-on-one attention grew, so that by the time the school year was done, he was coming four days a week and reading regularly with more than a dozen students from kindergarten to second grade at Middle Township Elementary Number 1.

The meetings were about more than letters and words, according to school staff.

“They looked to Mr. Herman for support,” said Byron. “He’s so humble and so gentle with these kids. He teaches them love and how to work through emotions. This is how he is as a person. He truly is a very selfless and genuine person.”

Beginning in early October, the one-on-one reading sessions returned this year.

“To know that when they see me, they literally light up. You can see the light in their face that they trust me,” said Cruse. “It’s a beautiful reward and I’m really thankful. And here’s the best part, Miss Byron and I, we started this at the end of February. Imagine what an entire school year can do.”

Byron, a father of five, has a long commute each school day.

“With my experience as a bus driver, we’re done with our routes by 9 a.m. We come back to our afternoon route at 1:45. Over the years, I would go to the library, go to the gym, stay at transportation. What began as a means of killing time, turned into something far more rewarding,” Cruse said.

“He told me about how he was looking for something fulfilling to do to make the most of passing the time in between his routes instead of driving home, but he could have never imagined making an impact on these kids the way he does now. We’re so grateful for his compassion,” Byron said.

Both plan to keep the program going.

“It’s been a tsunami of blessings. I’m so thankful that I was in a position to help kids. In return, they got to know me which created a bounty of relationships throughout the building,” said Cruse. “In a sense, I became part of their family. I became a father figure — a grandfather figure. You see, a lot of children don’t have a male role model in their lives. Reading was my way of tapping into their home structure, getting to know them on a personal level and combining the help with reading. It was a source of encouragement and letting them know that there’s a bus driver out there by the name of Mr. Herman that cares about their well-being and academic success.”

Last year, Byron and Elementary Number 1 Principal Christian Paskalides introduced Cruse to the Middle Township Board of Education, where he was recognized for his efforts.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

