Middle Township police to undergo accreditation evaluation

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Police Department will be evaluated by assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and its Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission on Nov. 21.

The assessors will examine the department’s policies and procedures and determine whether they adhere to best practices.

The evaluation is a voluntary process by which a department can receive accreditation.

Police Chief Christopher Leusner said the accreditation process can bolster the department’s reputation and build confidence in the force in the community. It also leaves the department less vulnerable in any potential litigation.

“Verification by the team that the Middle Township Police Department meets the Commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Leusner said in a news release.

Law-enforcement agents from similar departments will be conducting the assessment, according to Harry Delgado, the accreditation program director of the chiefs association.

They will examine written materials, interview members of the department and observe officers to see if they are complying with best-practices standards. The Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will review the assessment team’s report and make the final decision on the department’s accredited status.

The evaluation will take public comment into account. The final on-site evaluation will feature a period when department employees and members of the public can leave comments for the assessment team, which can be sent via email to super@middletownship.com.

Those submitting comments are also asked to email Delgado at hdelgado@njsacop.org or send physical mail to the accreditation commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

People can call in with comments at 609-463-1833 from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 21. The calls are limited to a length of five minutes, and comments must be germane to whether the department is in compliance with accreditation standards. A copy of the standards is available at 31 Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House, and one can call Lt. Tracey Super at 609-465-8700, ext. 1920, for more information.

Accreditation is valid for three years. The department must submit annual reports in each of those three years to demonstrate its continued compliance with accreditation standards.