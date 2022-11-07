Middle Township police to undergo accreditation evaluation, public comment welcome

The Middle Township Police Department will be evaluated by assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and its Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission on Nov. 21.

The assessors will be examining the department’s policies and procedures and determining whether they adhere to best practices.

The evaluation is a voluntary process by which a department can receive accreditation.

Middle Township Chief Christopher Leusner said the accreditation process can confer real material benefits, bolstering the department’s reputation and building the confidence in the force among members of the surrounding community. It also leaves the department less vulnerable in any potential litigation.

“Verification by the team that the Middle Township Police Department meets the Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence”, Leusner said in a news release. “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

Law-enforcement agents from similar departments will be conducting the assessment, according to Harry Delgado, the accreditation program director of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

They will examine written materials, interview members of the department and observe officers to see if they are complying with best-practices standards. The Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will review the assessment team’s report and make the final decision on the department’s accredited status.

The evaluation will take public comment into account. The final on-site evaluation will feature a period when department employees and members of the public can leave comments for the assessment team, which can be sent via email to super@middletownship.com.

Those submitting comments are also asked to email Delgado at hdelgado@njsacop.org or send physical mail to the accreditation commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 in Marlton, Burlington County. Those interested in learning other general information about the accreditation commission can reach out to those addresses as well.

People can call in with comments at (609) 463-1833 on Nov. 21 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The calls are limited to a length of five minutes and comments must be germane to whether the department is in compliance with accreditation standards. A copy of the standards is available at 31 Mechanic Street in Cape May Court House and one can contact Middle Township Lt. Tracey Super at (609) 465-8700 with extension 1920 for more information.

An accredited status for a department is valid for three years. The department must submit annual reports in each of those three years to demonstrate its continued compliance with accreditation standards.