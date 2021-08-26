 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township police sergeant charged with witness tampering
0 comments
top story

Middle Township police sergeant charged with witness tampering

{{featured_button_text}}

People living in Libya's capital of Tripoli call their home "a summer prison," where all of the city's sewage is dumped into the sea,, which used to be their only respite from the heat.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.

Joshua Bryan, 39, was arrested July 21, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan was released on a summons and has been suspended without pay from the Middle Township Police Department pending a resolution of the charges in court, Sutherland said.

Bryan was sworn in as a sergeant in November 2016. In 2012, he was honored for qualifying for the county SWAT team, as well as earning his Drug Abuse Resistance Education pin.

If convicted, Bryan faces a term of three to five years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or submit tips at cmcsheriff.net.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage from air shows Minnesota wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News