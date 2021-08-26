Middle Township police sergeant charged with witness tampering

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
Joshua Bryan, 39, was arrested July 21, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release.
Bryan was released on a summons and has been suspended without pay from the Middle Township Police Department pending a resolution of the charges in court, Sutherland said.
Bryan was sworn in as a sergeant in November 2016. In 2012, he was honored for qualifying for the county SWAT team, as well as earning his Drug Abuse Resistance Education pin.
If convicted, Bryan faces a term of three to five years in prison.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or submit tips at cmcsheriff.net.
