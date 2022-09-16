Middle Township police seek missing woman

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing woman last seen in late August.
Tiffany Huntenburg, 30, of Cape May Court House, was reported missing Aug. 22. She was last seen in the township's Rio Grande section, police said Friday in a news release.
Huntenburg may be in Atlantic City. She was last contacted Aug. 28, police said.
Huntenburg is a white woman, about 5-foot-10, about 150 pounds, with green eyes and long, blond hair with a pink streak. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve T-shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe and black-and-white Keds sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-465-8700.
People are also reading…
— Eric Conklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.