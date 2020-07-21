youth camp

Middle Township police’s summer camp, which focuses on teaching kids how to set goals and make good decisions, dates to 2017.

 Middle Township Police Department / provided

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Citing the hard decisions made this summer in canceling large events for local children due to COVID-19, the township Police Department has announced it will offer some small gatherings to fill the void.

The department canceled its annual summer youth camp this year, and the township’s National Night Out event has been postponed until October.

Beginning next week, the Police Department will offer four Monday events, 6-8 p.m., throughout the township with T-shirts, ice cream, trading cards, water bottles, games and personal interaction with officers. Children may attend as many incentive events as they wish.

“We look forward to speaking with the children to see how their summer is going and continue to focus on healthy interaction with our community children,” police Chief Christopher Leusner said.

Dates and locations are:

• July 27: Ockie Wisting Recreation Park in Rio Grande

• Aug. 3: Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro

• Aug. 10: Goshen Sports Complex in Goshen

• Aug. 24: County Park East in Cape May Court House

No registration is required.

“In these challenging times, Middle Township has worked hard to try and adapt our summer events and programs to serve our community in a safe way,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “Our Police Department places a high value on community engagement, especially with our kids. While it was a very tough decision to cancel our youth camp, we will always find creative ways to make these important connections with our youth.”

For questions or concerns, call police at 609-465-8700.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments