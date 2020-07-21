MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Citing the hard decisions made this summer in canceling large events for local children due to COVID-19, the township Police Department has announced it will offer some small gatherings to fill the void.
The department canceled its annual summer youth camp this year, and the township’s National Night Out event has been postponed until October.
Beginning next week, the Police Department will offer four Monday events, 6-8 p.m., throughout the township with T-shirts, ice cream, trading cards, water bottles, games and personal interaction with officers. Children may attend as many incentive events as they wish.
“We look forward to speaking with the children to see how their summer is going and continue to focus on healthy interaction with our community children,” police Chief Christopher Leusner said.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University has provided 100 art supp…
Dates and locations are:
• July 27: Ockie Wisting Recreation Park in Rio Grande
• Aug. 3: Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro
• Aug. 10: Goshen Sports Complex in Goshen
• Aug. 24: County Park East in Cape May Court House
TRENTON — A five-bill package to create more mental health services for New Jersey students …
No registration is required.
“In these challenging times, Middle Township has worked hard to try and adapt our summer events and programs to serve our community in a safe way,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “Our Police Department places a high value on community engagement, especially with our kids. While it was a very tough decision to cancel our youth camp, we will always find creative ways to make these important connections with our youth.”
For questions or concerns, call police at 609-465-8700.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.